Elliot Page looks ripped in new shirtless post

Elliot Page is continuing to thrive, according to a new photo posted by the Inception, Juno and Umbrella Academy actor.

Since publicly coming out as transgender and non-binary in late 2020, Elliot Page has undergone an enormous transformation. Page posted a recent shot of that progress on Instagram, showing a rippling six-pack with a very casual caption.

The post was beloved by fans and celebrities alike, with more than 1.86 million likes at the time of writing and support from peers including trans actress 13 Reasons Why actress Tommy Dorfman.

Page publicly came out as transgender in a post on Instagram in December 2020. At the time, Page’s post included their new name and their preferred pronouns. The post then helped educate people on the overwhelming statistics facing trans people in their day-to-day lives, including one figure “in which 40% of trans adults report attempting suicide”.

Since coming out, Page has become a strong advocate for trans right and they are helping to normalize the changes that trans people go through. One such change is the use of top surgery to help transgender men feel more confident in their bodies and Page proudly displays his scars in this new pic as well as another shirtless pic he posted back in May.

Page is set to reprise his role as Vanya Hargreeves in the third Umbrella Academy season, which is due out sometime in 2022. The new season will reportedly accommodate Page’s recent transition by having Vanya come out as trans over the course of the season, according to Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman.