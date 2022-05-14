Even Stephen King diehards can’t defend the ‘Firestarter’ remake

The people have spoken, and they don't like what they see.

The fresh and fiery adaptation of Firestarter simultaneously released in theaters and on Peacock yesterday, and while author and concept creator Stephen King has offered up his praise, diehard fans are certainly finding faults in the Zac Efron vehicle. The remake of the 1984 original tells the story of a father who attempts to protect his daughter — who possesses pyrokinesis — from an enigmatic agency seeking to seize her.

Over on Twitter, the overall response to the 2022 adaptation has been nothing short of underwhelming, as folks are taking to the app to express their dissatisfaction with the film based on King’s 1980 novel. This backlash even includes many popular sites, such as IGN, determining that the movie “failed to ignite” upon its anticipated release.

Firestarter, starring Zac Efron and based on the Stephen King novel, fails to ignite.



Our review: https://t.co/3BzzE70wbW pic.twitter.com/JRtNxqhHFO — IGN (@IGN) May 13, 2022

One user listed bullet points for the movie, where they expressed their discovery of the movie, only to then state that it was bad.

I am only just this moment discovering



1) there was a Firestarter reboot this year

2) they fucked it up again — The Call is Coming from Inside the Nash (@Nash076) May 14, 2022

Another user profoundly summed up the film in one single word.

Another user sought to praise John Carpenter’s brilliant score, but then proceeded to slander the film’s script, acting, and direction as a whole.

Firestarter (2022) is horrendous, outside of John Carpenter’s score (which is really badass) this movie has nothing going for it. Bad acting, a horrendous script and it feels like a terrible superhero origin story. I have no idea what they were going for here. pic.twitter.com/ONTKdb2FYk — Jerome! (@JeromeM94Movies) May 13, 2022

One user criticized Firestarter for its lackluster ability to choose a genre, and instead only praised the film’s score.

I was begging for someone to put me out of my misery while watching FIRESTARTER. It never settles on what type of film it wants to be. Action? Horror? Superhero? Family drama? Doesn’t matter when they’re all this lifeless. Has a cool retro score but otherwise, just let it burn. pic.twitter.com/yr6PYV7Q2f — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) May 13, 2022

One final user was as blunt as one can possibly be.

Got about 45 minutes into FIRESTARTER before I realized that I could be doing literally anything else. — Russ Fischer (@russfischer) May 13, 2022

Along with the online backlash, reviews from critics are even worse, with many dubbing it as one of the worst film adaptations of King’s work. That being said, with projects like Salem’s Lot on the horizon, there’s still plenty to look forward to for diehard fans of the renowned author.