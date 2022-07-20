‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ coming back to theaters with eight brand new multiversal minutes

The year’s most darling movie is making its way back to theaters around the country, and it’s offering up eight extra minutes of multiversal madness. No. Not that one. We’re talking about Everything Everywhere All At Once, of course, which has just been confirmed to return to the big screen on July 29.

A24 is banking in on the record-breaking success of the Daniel Kwan- and Daniel Scheinert-directed multiverse masterpiece, which became the production company’s highest grossing movie yet. Starring movie legends Michelle Yeoh, James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis, as well as stellar performances from Stephanie Hsu, and Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once is a martial-arts-meets-the-multiverse joyride that tasks Yeoh’s character Evelyn Wang with saving reality as we know it from the evil mastermind of Jobu Tupaki.

With its theatrical run so far, Everything Everywhere All At Once has grossed around $69 million nationwide, and almost $94 million globally. Despite getting a relatively limited release back in March in only ten venues across North America, the movie made $50 million dollars in its debut weekend, leading A24 to release it nationwide and even promote an exclusive IMAX showing, which was later extended to one week after popular demand.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is currently sitting at a 95% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is the tenth highest rated movie in Letterboxd history, even surpassing number one Parasite for a few weeks back in April.

The new release, which can also be accessed through AppleTV, will feature an introduction by the two Daniels, as well as eight minutes of outtakes and bloopers to fans’ hearts’ content.

