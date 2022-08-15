Exclusive interview with Joshua Sasse on ABC’s new drama, ’Monarch’: “Everything had to feel as raw and honest with the characters as possible”

An exciting new series is heading to your screens this fall, and Monarch promises to have the bite of a stiff drink paired perfectly with the warm sensation you get when you drink it. It’ll burn in the best way.

Highlighting a prominent music industry family, Monarch will air on ABC and tell the story of the Romans and their not-so-honest rise to stardom and infamy, starring country music’s Trace Adkins, as well as Susan Sarandon, Beth Ditto, Anna Friel, Iñigo Pascual, Joshua Sasse, and Emma Milani.

The edge-of-your-seat storytelling, combined with the incredible talent of the cast, sets Monarch up to steal the scene as the network rolls out its fall season.

We had the opportunity to speak to Sasse about the drama, his character Luke, and the intricate way the series came together behind the scenes and in front of the camera.

WGTC: Hi Joshua, thanks for taking the time to chat with us today! First — tell us a little about your upcoming series, Monarch; we’re getting Nashville meets Yellowstone (with the family dynamic) vibes from it.

Sasse: Hi, you’re so welcome! I would say it’s got more Succession vibes than Nashville – we use music differently in our show, I think – but it’s definitely got those high stakes that Yellowstone plays on, just substitute the horse-wrangling for music – the music in this show is something else, we can’t wait for people to see it.

What initially drew you to Monarch?

Sasse: I always try and make sure each job I do is a new experience – I’ve tried really hard over the years to not fall into playing a stereotype. One of my hobbies is accents, and you actually don’t get a lot of opportunity to do a Texan accent, so I was really excited to play with that – I think whenever a musical show comes around in the business, it passes my door, but this was on a different level because we don’t break the 4th wall and it’s so gritty, so I was really keen from the outset.

You’re all so multifaceted and talented. Did you learn anything from your co-stars on the series? Who were you most surprised by?

Sasse: Thank you – I’m not sure I’ve earned that alongside this cast yet, but we’ll see, I suppose – I never thought I’d be acting alongside Susan Sarandon, put it that way. I’ve always preferred working with older actors; maybe that’s selfish of me because you saturate their experience and learn all the time. Both Trace and Susan have this innate stillness in them when they perform, and I am so drawn to that, though they do it in very different ways. Trace is a phenomenon – being in a scene with him isn’t acting; its survival; Trace doesn’t act – he just is – so you have to be completely present and completely ready to go wherever the moment takes you, and that is the love I found for this job when I started in the theatre, it’s what I’d imagine dancing with a tiger feels like. But Susan is…it’s just effortless talent. She has this extraordinary energy about her that lends itself to whatever emotion she’s playing, and technically speaking, she’s a master – and she does it all so gracefully like it’s the easiest, most natural thing in the world – it was such a privilege working with her.

Your character Luke is the son of Albie and Dottie; how did you frame the dynamics of your family for the series?

Sasse: My main focus was the power struggle that ensued between Trace and I. Being Dottie’s favorite child, only son, and [the] middle sibling, gave me a lot to work with. A huge amount of the plot relies on that dynamic, so we spent a long time mapping out our family history and making specific decisions based on that mythology. Everything had to feel as raw and honest with the characters as possible because the stakes are relentlessly so high, and that definitely needed mapping, so we didn’t give too much of the tension away too soon. That was something the whole creative team worked on over the whole season.

We’ve got to be honest; we’re big Hallmark movie fans and immediately recognized you from Her Pen Pal. What was your favorite part of working on a romantic project?

Sasse: To be honest, the cast and crew on that project were just out of this world; we spent a month in Paris living in this extraordinary hotel during lockdown — it was spring, and there wasn’t a tourist in sight. An old boy outside a café said to me he hadn’t seen Paris so empty since the war (WWII), and I’ll never forget it.

Are there any genres of acting you’d like to explore that you’ve not yet dipped your toes in?

Sasse: I’m a huge history buff, so I’d love to do some historical dramas, but there’s nothing more fun than stunt work, so — a period action would be right up my alley.

Galavant saw you take on the starring role of Sir Gary Galavant, and the series was a fun and exciting watch. What was your favorite part of working on that series?

Sasse: My presiding memory is learning to joust bareback beneath these castle walls on a summer’s day in Wales…that was a very cool thing to call work. I met a lot of really wonderful and very special people who changed my life on that show. I absolutely love doing comedy, and I really miss it a lot; Dan Fogelman’s writing is extraordinary, and getting the chance to work with text like that doesn’t come around a lot. There was a lot of charging around on horses in armor, and the cast was once-in-a-lifetime diverse. One day we had Ricky Gervais, the next Simon Callow, and then Rutger Hauer, with whom I became very close. He turned up at my house in L.A. the year before he passed away, on a Harley Davidson in a rain storm, shouting up through the window for me to jump on and ride up the coast because it was “his birthday present to himself.” I miss him. Yeah — A lot of good memories, for sure.

Sasse also talked about being in “full dad mode” at the moment and pointed out the fact that actors, while we so often relate them to their characters, are often living very everyday lives — much like the ones we exist in every single day.

What characters in your repertoire do you most relate to? Which are you the most different from?

Sasse: I’m in full dad mode at the moment, so I’m not really relating to any of them, to be honest…I think people expect actors to live in New York or L.A. having this Sunday Supplement sort of glam lifestyle, and that’s about as far away from my life as you can imagine. Lots of diapers and Van Morrison and reading quietly in a corner (laughs) – not sure that’s anything I’ve played…maybe in 20yrs, I’ll catch up with myself.

Back to Monarch, if you could describe the series in three words, which would you use?

Sasse: Tennessee whiskey. Neat.

For those unfamiliar with what will likely be your new favorite series, the synopsis for Monarch is as follows:

“Reigning King of Country Music Albie Roman, along with his insanely talented — and tough as nails — wife, Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman, have created a country music dynasty, but even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. When their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom, alongside her brother Luke and sister Gigi.”

Sasse’s following response will translate well for actors or performers of any kind, and he has a great point. Audiences can also take something away from his description of what he does when he takes on the role of a character.

Is there anything you hope fans take away from your character, Luke?

Sasse: I don’t know how to answer that. I remember Anthony Sher saying you should never get naked as an actor because then you don’t control where the audience looks — that always captivated me because as an actor, it is your responsibility to tell the audience the story — and that relies on your ability to manipulate their attention in a way that you feel best serves the text. When I see films and shows I love, it’s because I forget I’m watching a show — I hope I’ve served the text in that way; that’s the goal.

You worked in theater across the U.K. and Europe before moving to America to dedicate yourself to acting. Has that always been a passion of yours?

Sasse: I think it’s synonymous with what I’m doing — I just couldn’t support a family working in the theater — the cuts in arts funding in the U.K. when I was coming up massively affected my ability to work. The theater in the town where I lived was closed down, and government grants went out the window. I miss the theater with all my heart, and I can’t wait to go back. You really have to live in England to go back and forth to the theatre, and I’ve lived just about everywhere else — when you have children, it becomes a luxury — in a way because it’s not as financially viable; people don’t speak about that a lot but its true. I’m longing to go back, so hopefully, that’ll happen next year.

When did you realize you had a gift for bringing characters to life?

Sasse: I don’t know if I’d put it like that exactly; I like entertaining people. Theater and performing were always a form of catharsis for me, and I always liked the thought that I was doing that for other people; I think that’s why I do it, really. I did a lot of Commedia dell’arte training when I was younger, which is a character-based improv technique, and I love dissecting physicality; I’m kind of obsessed with it. My wife always scolds me because when I see someone with an interesting gait or a weird tick, or maybe an interesting inflection in their voice or an odd way of…smoking say, or sipping their coffee; I’llstare really obviously (she says) because I’m trying to figure it out — is it an affectation, or is it medical, or is it just plain kooky… it’s just wonderful how different we all are — and I make a note of it. That’s the thing about the job I love — getting to discover the psychology of what makes people tick, and how that manifests in their physicality and all their oddities.

You also have a heart for wildlife and work closely with an anti-poaching fund. How can your fans get involved in helping to ensure that rhinos and other wildlife around the world can live safely?

Sasse: A few years ago, I started a safari company, now called Classic Zambia, with my cousin Luke — I took a break from the business and wanted to do something different, and the opportunity came up. We provide the park rangers in the Lower Zambezi with our campsites — which are very remote in the bush — so they can use them as outposts for their reconnaissance. Rhinos are now extinct in that area of Zambia, and 12,000 elephants have been poached in the last ten years — and that’s in a National Park about one-eighth size of Rhode Island. Donating to anti-poaching companies is fantastic, and getting on the ground and volunteering is too — education is key in changing the people doing the poaching’s mindsets. If we can make it more profitable for local communities to work with the land instead of against it, we will all win.

What would it be if you could give your younger self one piece of advice?

Sasse: Don’t always try to be right.

Sasse’s insight into the series, those three words he picked to describe it, and his dedication to each character he portrays mean fans are in a real treat when Monarch begins streaming this fall. You can catch the exciting first episode on Sep. 11.