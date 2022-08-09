Actor Ezra Miller may be living out their own personal game of criminal Mad Libs at the moment, while possibly having dirt on David Zaslav, but others care more about their evil unraveling. As a result, the actor has been struck from their new film’s cast list.

The actor does have a role in Dalíland, but as Deadline revealed, the Toronto International Film Festival left the felony burglary suspect off of a recent press release announcing the movie will be the closing night feature this year. Miller – who plays a young Salvador Dalí in the film alongside an older Ben Kingsley’s Dali – has not been cut out of the work, and director Mary Harron says in the report Miller saw the work as a passion project when they came aboard between their bigger roles.

“We started looking at Dali in the 1970s, the older Dali, with flashbacks to the younger Dali, which are rendered like an old movie. That format really excited me. Ezra had like three days between finishing Fantastic Beasts and starting The Flash, and insisted on coming and doing our film. The story is all played out through this kind of Nick Carraway figure [Christopher Briney], who comes into Dali’s life as an assistant and sees it all.”

Daliland premieres Sept. 17, but aside from this, the only other project (which may be Miller’s last for a while) and is still set for release is The Flash.