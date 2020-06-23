Falcon & Winter Soldier Cover Teases Bucky’s Return As Captain America

Disney Plus’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV series is set to see Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson take on the mantle of Captain America, but it seems the situation will be flipped in the comics. Marvel’s Falcon & Winter Soldier title, created to loosely tie into the upcoming MCU show, will continue later this year. And the newly released cover for issue #3 reveals that James Buchanan Barnes will be suiting up again as the Sentinel of Liberty.

Dan Mora’s cover for Derek Landy and Federico Vincentini’s comic (seen below) sees Sam and Bucky getting the jump on mentor Steve Rogers from behind. It’s a shocking tableau, but it’s hard to say whether this set-up is to be taken literally or not.

What the synopsis tells us is that the original Cap will have a strong presence in the issue, as the partners in crime-fighting will encounter the world’s biggest Cap fans. Check out the full solicitation below:

FALCON & WINTER SOLDIER #3 (of 5)

DEREK LANDY (W)

FEDERICO VINCENTINI (A)

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant by Cory Smith – FEB200969 • Hot on the trail of the Natural – a gifted new killer who has already beaten them once – Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes track him down…to his parents’ house. Where they meet the biggest Captain America fans who ever were. • From a living room full of Cap memorabilia to a warehouse full of Hydra agents, the Falcon and the Winter Soldier are closing in on their ultimate quarry: the prospective new Hydra Supreme. 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99 Order using FEB200968

The so-called prospective new HYDRA supreme is none other than Baron Zemo, who the pair will have to team up with in order to get him in a position of power and stop the uprising the current HYDRA is planning. Zemo – and likely also a revived HYDRA, to boot – will also appear in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV series. Don’t expect them to be teaming up with the classic Captain America villain in the MCU, though, as he’s no doubt up to no good.

There’s hope that the show will debut on Disney Plus sometime this fall as originally intended. Falcon & Winter Soldier, meanwhile, is due to hit comic book store shelves and digital platforms this September.