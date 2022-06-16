Jack Black fans are excited to see the actor return as Po in Netflix’s upcoming series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, even if some fans of the franchise are underwhelmed at other aspects of the show.

According to the trailer’s synopsis on Netflix’s YouTube channel, the bamboo-loving martial artist “teams up with an elite English knight on a global quest to rescue magical weapons, restore his reputation — and save the world!”

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight is slated for release on Netflix next month and stars not only Black, but the legendary James Hong and Rita Ora, among others. And while the return of headlining cast members was praised by many, one fan’s assessment compared the animation unfavorably to a previous show in the franchise, Nickelodeon’s Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness (2011-2016), which starred Mick Wingert as Po rather than Black (via IMDb).

“The animation looks stiff, the voice acting here seems odd (it might be some splicing for this trailer), and Po caring about a title is odd as well,” one fan wrote of the new trailer. “On the plus side.. Jack Black. And it seems to have a story.”

This is unfortunately a bit mid compared to Legends of Awesomeness. The animation looks stiff, the voice acting here seems odd (it might be some splicing for this trailer), and Po caring about a title is odd as well.



On the plus side.. Jack Black. And it seems to have a story. https://t.co/AfQQCyp1gl — Malcolm (@Homobound) June 16, 2022

However, Black’s return alone was enough to pique the interest of many.

Jack Black is BACK?! — Mannysaurus Rex (@MannyYoung3) June 16, 2022

On the other hand, a lot of people were concerned about the absence of the fan-favorite Furious Five.

There will be any appearance of furious five and Master shifu. — Shourya Das (@das_shourya) June 16, 2022

Y'all really don't wanna use the Furious Five 😅 pic.twitter.com/WDEOYqevZQ — CarbyneCanyne (@CarbyneC) June 16, 2022

no furious five? again?! 💀😭 — Royaluu (@Roy4Il) June 16, 2022

One commentator acknowledged that while the animation looked “great,” it seemed to be a lower-budget effort than some of the previous movies, such as the characters and landscape lacking detail.

based on the animation, it’s a budget spin off, the animation is great but you can tell it doesn’t have the big budget details for characters and the landscape — L (@_Boulevardier_) June 16, 2022

Another fan remarked, “the animation is worse than the first movie made back in 2008 😭.”

I live Kung Fu Panda but some of Y’all in these replies saying we will be watching but didn’t watch the trailer.



They have a rip off thanos and the animation is worse than the first movie made back in 2008 😭 — Keizi Cinema ❤️ (@KeiziTV) June 16, 2022

Indeed, the trailer raised eyebrows for many, and not in the good way.

oh god i hope they don't mess this up — Daniele (@dgcrx) June 16, 2022

This gives me low budget theatrical animation vibes — HSpencer2000 (@HSpencer2000) June 16, 2022

The animation is questionable — ♡ Scream ♡ (@HelloJamber) June 16, 2022

Another fan contended that while they thought the show “doesn’t look that good” Po is such a charming character, they “will watch” anyway.

Oh man this doesn't look that good,but I will watch it cause I like Po — Ozymandias (@chucky2003) June 16, 2022

However, there were plenty of others who seemed unambiguously excited at the new series.

We will absolutely be watching pic.twitter.com/QbqWQNhGkr — sWeezy (@Xswezzy8) June 16, 2022

we will be seated pic.twitter.com/LEbNCAKi66 — harley ☥🦇 (@harleysuniverse) June 16, 2022

Another fan simply seemed happy to see producer Jeffrey Katzenberg’s “initial dream for the franchise to consist of six entries” to finally be coming true.

This being the third Kung Fu Panda TV series, Jeffrey Katzenberg's initial dream for the franchise to consist of six entries has finally come to pass, albeit obviously not the way he envisioned it. https://t.co/Zbup7d8p9S — Daniel Fidler (@daniel_fidler) June 16, 2022

We’ll have to see how Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight turns out when it hits Netflix July 14.