First look: Jameela Jamil as ‘She-Hulk’ baddie Titania

While we’re only a little more than a month out from the release date for the upcoming Marvel show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, we’re still getting some fun news about the show. Case in point: there are now photos of what main villain Titania, played by The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil, is going to look like.

Jamil’s character is a “Kim Kardashian-type” in her 30s who has a pretty intense dark side. The photos of Titania appear in the latest issue of Empire Magazine, and show the villain in a black getup with a cape and some phenomenal gold boots.

The look is a bit of a departure from comic book Titania, who wears a purple bodysuit without pants and sometimes wearing a gold belt. We also get a glimpse of what star Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters looks like in the courtroom.

GeekCuervo with the side by side 💚 pic.twitter.com/SSNjz3ZD9O — She-Hulk Source (@SheHulkSource) July 8, 2022

Jamil prepared judiciously for the role, and confirmed this by sharing a video of herself preparing for the role while working out to the classic song “Eye of the Tiger.”

In the comics, Titania is named Mary MacPherran and appeared in the pivotal Secret Wars storyline. She gained superpowers after pledging her allegiance to Doctor Doom. She has super strength comparable to The Thing from the Fantastic Four. Her origin in the show will undoubtedly be different as the events in Secret Wars have yet to happen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Last year, Maslany said the show was mostly CGI and that she wore a motion-capture apparatus during filming of the show.

“It’s all CG… I’m in mo-cap the whole time. I’m on platforms with mo-cap where I have a little head on the top of my head,” she said.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres August 7 on Disney Plus and will feature nine episodes through October 12.