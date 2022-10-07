Daredevil finally flipped his way into She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and the reviews seem to be overwhelmingly positive. Of course, there are always people out there in the MCU fandom that will never be happy, but it would seem that, based on the response on social media, many are loving this version of Matt Murdock aka Daredevil. Weighing in on the character’s MCU appearance was someone intimately familiar with the character, a former Daredevil showrunner and executive producer.

Steven DeKnight worked on season one of Daredevil when it was originally made for Netflix. Here, the show introduced the character as a gritty, tortured hero, one who fought in the dark and dirty streets of Hell’s Kitchen. This version is what has stuck in the minds of many fans who became worried about how the character would turn out now he is entering the more “family-friendly” MCU. When it was announced that he would make his first appearance in She-Hulk, some were excited but others were apprehensive, given that the tone of the show is so different from what we have seen of Daredevil in the past. DeKnight, however, gave his own perspective on the way the character was handled.

It’s a lighter take, and I’m absolutely here for it. Just like in the comics, there are many ways to explore the character. And as long as Charlie’s in the suit, I’ll be watching. https://t.co/gmotXTcamO — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) October 6, 2022

Responding to a fan who stated that “Disney’s version will not come close to yours,” DeKnight said he was “absolutely here” for the lighter take on the hero. In his tweet, he reminded people that, in the comics, Daredevil isn’t just one thing and that “there are many ways to explore the character.” It would seem he has faith in Daredevil actor Charlie Cox as well, stating “as long as Charlie’s in the suit, I’ll be watching.”

Daredevil will next appear in the Marvel/Disney Plus series Echo set to be released in the summer of 2023 before going on to star in his own solo show, Daredevil: Born Again, which is set to land in the spring of 2024.