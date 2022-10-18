George Floyd’s family sues Kanye West for $250 million

It’s no longer just a threat.

George Floyd’s family, who threatened to sue Kanye West last week after he made suggestions about Floyd’s cause of death, has now decided to proceed with a $250 million dollar lawsuit against him.

The Witherspoon Law Group and Dixon and Dixon Attorneys at Law are representing the family in the suit after the rap artist and fashion designer made public comments that opposes the confirmed cause of the death of George Floyd, which was listed as “cardiopulmonary arrest due to neck compression.” Floyd was killed by police officer Derek Chauvin as he blatantly pressed his knee onto the throat of a grounded George Floyd for seven minutes and 46 seconds on May 25, 2020.

Despite this, West thought it wise to say, “The guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck.”

He further implied that Floyd died because he took a fatal dose of fentanyl.

The statements were made on the youtube show Drink Champs, but the video has since been taken down. West also mentioned he learned such things by watching the just-released documentary from Candace Owens called The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM.

George Floyd’s family didn’t even stop by his house to collect his belongings. They left his car and personal items abandoned in his house.

Now they’re mad my documentary TELLS THE TRUTH about the fatal levels of fentanyl discovered in Floyd’s autopsy. https://t.co/6M1M0FMhG7 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 17, 2022

Owens is a conservative talk-show host who befriended West a few years ago after he tweeted out “I like how Candace Owens thinks.”

It’s safe to say that Owens often influences West, by his own admission, and played a big part in West making controversial comments before, including when West claimed that slavery was a choice.

While the controversy of West’s comments was brewing last week, Owens stood by her claims in the film, tweeting out, “My documentary TELLS THE TRUTH.”

Kanye was issued a cease-and-desist letter as well for, as it reads, making “false statements about George Floyd’s death to promote his brands and increase marketing value and revenue for himself, his business partners, and associates.”