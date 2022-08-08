‘Grease’ star John Travolta pens heartfelt tribute to Olivia Newton-John

In sad news, beloved British-born Australian actress and singer Olivia Newton-John passed away today at the age of 73. And amongst her long list of unforgettable cinematic projects, she was best known for portraying the delightful Sandy Olsson in the 1978 musical Grease, alongside co-star John Travolta. The two have remained close friends over the years, and amidst the news of her unfortunate passing, Travolta has expressed a beautiful tribute to the late actress.

Over on his official Instagram account, Travolta shared an image of the late singer/actress and penned a heartfelt tribute, in which he discussed her incredible impact and addressed their ultimate devotion to each other as Danny and Sandy, saying:

​​“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

The acting duo rose to Hollywood prominence in Grease for portraying Sandy Olsson and Danny Zuko, respectively. In the film, the two characters meet at a beach, break up, eventually fall in love, and go on to live out a storybook happily-ever-after ending. Newton-John’s undeniable success and legacy has undoubtedly left a huge hole in all of our hearts, but Travolta’s heartwarming message certainly helps us remember the fond memories that we all will continue to hold about the late icon.