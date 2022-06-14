The actor behind the legendary Master Chief in Halo on Paramount Plus says that for him, the most exciting thing about the upcoming second season is working with Fear the Walking Dead producer David Wiener.

Pablo Schreiber recently sat down with his co-star Natascha McElhone to talk about what’s next for the spiraling live-action adaptation of Halo. At one point during the chat with RadioTimes, the Canadian-American star said that getting to work under a new showrunner is really exciting because they’re commencing work on the next season from a place of “high-quality written” scripts.

“The most important thing for me – I don’t want to be too specific about where I’d like the character to go – but the most important thing for me is the writing, you know, and the material. To that end, we have a really, really fantastic new showrunner who’s come on board, who is taking the written material to really new and exciting places. That’s really all I can ask for, that we’re starting from a place of high-quality written material, and I’m so excited about that – to get back, and work on the season in a new aspect, and with new collaborators.”

'Halo' Character Posters Reveal The Spartan Silver Team 1 of 4

Click to skip





Click to zoom

David Wiener has come on board to replace Kyle Killen and Steven Kane who, after toiling for years to bring this adaptation to the small screens, said goodbye to the series and passed on the torch to their successor this year.

Halo season 2 is still in the early stages of production, but McElhone has recently revealed to We Got This Covered that filming is set to start in August.