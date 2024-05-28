Lauren Boebert looking like she's just been caught groping someone at 'Beetlejuice: The Musical'
Handsy hypocrite Lauren Boebert hit with key question after asking Americans to remember the ‘true meaning’ of Memorial Day

Of all the people to be preaching about the “true meaning” of Memorial Day, Boebert has not got a leg to stand on.
Everyone’s least favorite member of Congress, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is once more proving exactly why people hate her so much as she exposes herself as a massive hypocrite online.

In a post made to X (formerly Twitter) the deplorable homophobe had the gall to lecture her followers on the “true meaning” of Memorial Day. In her post, she talks about the sacrifices made by Americans to give us the freedom that we have today. 

Of course she’s only talking about her own idea of “freedom,” which apparently doesn’t include the freedom to protest or voice an opinion that opposes her own views, like the pro-Gaza protests that got Boebert so worked up that she tried to rip a flag. It seems when she preaches about freedom, she’s only talking about the freedom to engage in sex acts, publicly, in theaters

But that’s not all, one user called out a direct example of her blatant hypocrisy in the replies and honestly it’s just kind of embarrassing.

To be fair, that’s a pretty good question, and definitely one that needs answering. If Bobo really does care so much about the sacrifices made by soldiers, then why hasn’t she done anything to help them? Actually, now that I think about it, why hasn’t she done anything in general? Like, what does Lauren Boebert even do? It feels like all we ever hear about her spouting hate or being a lousy parent, but as a member of Congress, what does she actually bring to the table? The answer, of course, is nothing.

Actions speak louder than words, and while Boebert can harp on about the importance of Memorial Day until she’s blue in the face, the fact remains she hasn’t lifted a finger to actually show that she truly cares. But there is one thing she could do to show that she really cares about the memories of those fallen veterans, and that is to stop supporting Donald Trump. The man has repeatedly shown that not only does he not care for fallen and wounded veterans, he actively despises them.

In an article from The Atlantic in 2020 the former president reportedly referred to 1,800 marines who lost their lives in Belleau Wood as “suckers.” He also canceled a visit to an American cemetery claiming the weather was preventing his helicopter from flying, and that the Secret Service wouldn’t drive him, both claims were untrue.

The point is, Boebert really hasn’t got a leg to stand on when it comes to preaching about the true meaning of Memorial Day. She hasn’t done anything to benefit veterans, and she actively supports a man who seems to hate them. So, sorry if I seem like I’m being dismissive of her post, it’s just because I am.

Jordan Collins
Jordan is a freelance writer who has been featured in a number of publications. He has a Masters in Creative Writing and loves telling that to anyone who will listen. Aside from that he often spends time getting lost in films, books and games. He particularly enjoys fantasy from The Legend of Zelda to The Lord of the Rings.