Happy Birthday, Tom Holland! Here’s His Best Spider-Man Moments

It’s everyone’s favorite British Spidey’s birthday! No, sorry, not Andrew Garfield, but Tom Holland! The actor, most famous for his roles in movies like the Spider-Man series, The Impossible and Uncharted, turns 26 today.

Tom has been performing since he was a child, landing his first big role as Billy Elliot on the West End stage. Who can forget the viral video where he breaks out into song in the middle of an interview? Even Zendaya can’t stop referencing it.

But it was landing the iconic role of Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that really catapulted Tom into the world’s stage and — thankfully — introduced him to most of us!

So let’s take a look at Tom’s best moments as Spider-Man, now that his character has completed a cycle with Spider-Man: No Way Home.

His impersonation of Thor

Besides being a great dramatic actor, Tom’s also got some serious comedy chops. This makes him a great fit for the character of the angsty, but ultimately big goofball, Peter Parker.

The Head-to-head against Doc Ock

Everyone was super excited to see the different Spider-Man iterations come together in No Way Home, so the first sighting of a villain from the original Tobey Maguire trilogy had everyone holding their breaths.

Peter finally defeats Beck

The second film in Tom’s Spider-Man trilogy, Far From Home, was all about growing up. This scene, where Peter finally puts an end to Jake Gyllenhaal’s Beck, marked a pivotal moment where Peter learned to stand on his own two feet.

Bonding with Cap over their NYC boroughs

Everyone was itching to finally get to meet Tom’s Spidey in Captain America: Civil War. Among some great moments for the character in that film, this little exchange with Steve Rogers stands out as a fun callback to the iconic New York neighborhoods both characters come from.

Saving his friends at the Washington Monument

You can’t have Peter Parker without his best friends. One of the best things about Tom Holland’s portrayal of Peter has been his chemistry with cast mates Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori.

Saying Goodbye to Tony

Peter’s journey hasn’t been without some major losses. His reaction to losing his mentor Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame is one of the most heartbreaking moments in the MCU and a real testament to Tom’s acting talents. Peter has also had to say goodbye to his aunt May after her untimely death in No Way Home, and to his friends, Ned and MJ, after his existence was wiped from their memories.

Tom Holland had two tough acts to follow after Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield took on the role of the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, and you know, with great power comes great responsibility. Tom definitely rose to the task and in the process created one of the most genuine, relatable and lovable versions of Peter Parker to date.

It’s unclear whether Tom might return to the MCU for another outing as Spider-Man, but after so many incredible moments, we can’t help but wish for more. That would be a cool birthday gift, too. Happy birthday, Tom Holland!