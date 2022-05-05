Harry Styles plots U.S. residency tour for ‘Harry’s House’

Harry Styles is on his way to play house in the USA. Two weeks ahead of his third album, Harry’s House, Styles has announced the dates of his upcoming North American tour including appearances in Toronto, New York City, Austin, Chicago, and L.A.

via Livenation Concerts

The tour will feature multiple-night stands in all five of the five major cities. According to the press release “the highly anticipated 2022 tour will allow fans to have access to multiple nights in each major city turning iconic venues into Harry’s House for the run of shows.”

Venues include the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, NYC’s Madison Square Garden, the newly opened Moody Center in Austin, United Center in Chicago, and LA’s Kia Forum.

HARRY STYLES LOVE ON TOUR 2022 DATES:

Mon Aug 15 –Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena is Harry’s House^

Tue Aug 16 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena is Harry’s House^

Sun Aug 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Thu Sep 01 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Fri Sep 02 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sat Sep 03 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Wed Sep 07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Thu Sep 08 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sat Sep 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Wed Sep 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Thu Sep 15 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Wed Sep 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sun Sep 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Mon Sep 26 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Wed Sep 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Thu Sep 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Sun Oct 02 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Thu Oct 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#

Sat Oct 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#

Sun Oct 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#

Thu Oct 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#

Fri Oct 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#

Mon Oct 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Wed Nov 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Fri Nov 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Sat Nov 05 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Mon Nov 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Wed Nov 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Fri Nov 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Sat Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Mon Nov 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Tue Nov 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

General sales for tickets will begins Thursday, May 26th at 12pm local time at hstyles.co.uk/tour.

Presales will be done using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. Fans will be able to register HERE through Thursday, May 19th at 10pm ET for the Verified Fan presale.

All registered fans with a code will be able to purchase tickets before the general public Wednesday, May 25th beginning at 12pm local time. Presale tickets will be available to registered fans on a first-come, first-served basis.

American Express customers will have first shot at registering for ticket presales. According to the press release, “American Express® Card Members can get first access to Harry Styles tickets for his North American tour by registering for American Express® Early Access powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan.” US registration starts Thursday, May 5 at 3pm ET/ 12pm PT through Thursday, May 19 at 10pm ET.