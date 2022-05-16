It’s time to bustle your dresses and don your waistcoats because production for the second season of HBO’s period drama, The Gilded Age, has begun.

HBO shared the news in a Tweet today, alongside an image from the upcoming sophomore season. The longline for the next installment was also revealed, promising more romance and drama on the horizon.

The rumors are true. #GildedAgeHBO has begun production on Season 2. pic.twitter.com/yT5DL4QyoV — HBO (@HBO) May 16, 2022

“The Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of huge fortunes made and lost, and of fierce rivalry between old money and new. Nowhere is that rivalry more apparent than on East 61st Street, where Marian Brook and her thoroughly old money aunts, Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook, live opposite the stupendously rich George and Bertha Russell. The Russells are both fiercely ambitious, he financially, she socially, and they are determined to reach the highest echelons of New York. Meanwhile, in Brooklyn, Marian’s friend and confidant Peggy Scott forges her own path in the world of the Black elite. In this glittering world on the brink of the modern age, will the established rules of society prevail, or will the game change entirely?”

Fans were immediately thrilled about the news and thanked HBO for renewing the series that struck a chord with them from episode one and kept them hooked. It was recently announced that Laura Benanti and Robert Sean Leonard would join the cast of The Gilded Age‘s second season, with their characters sure to add depth to the storyline.

You can watch the first season of The Gilded Age on HBO Max now as you prepare for all the exciting things to come soon.