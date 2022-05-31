HBO Max launching LGBTQ+ short-form content for Pride Month

It’s the most colorful time of the year! HBO Max is celebrating Pride Month in June by launching a brand new short-form content series and partnering with three queer collectives across the country.

HBO Max is celebrating Pride 2022 with a “full curatorial and design refresh of its LGBTQ+ Voices collection,” the streaming service said in a release. The celebration, which lasts all month long, will also allow for the free viewing of certain episodes.

The short-form content is produced by Human By Orientation, a play off the company’s famous initials. It’s described as “a safe space for the LGBTQIA+ plus community and allies to gather, recharge, and spread joy — celebrating their queerest, proudest selves.”

The initiative “seeks to uplift, educate, and inspire all members of the LGBTQ+ community and beyond year-round. Titles that reflect the vibrant, nuanced spectrum of queerness will be prioritized and elevated across all pages, displaying HBO Max’s ongoing commitment to the LGBTQ+ community and overall diversity, inclusion and representation.”

There’s other surprises in store as well. HBO Max is teaming up with DC for Super Hero Pride, featuring “characters in the LGBTQ+ community such as Naomi (premieres 6/1), Batwoman, Harley Quinn, Young Justice, Constantine: City of Demons, Doom Patrol, and Peacemaker.

HBO Max is also teaming up with The Party By Ostbahnhof on SCENE – an event featuring queer DJs and “memorable photo moments” from the show on June 4.

On June 19, HBO Max and the Black queer collective Masisi are teaming up for a celebration in Miami, where there will be wellness workshops and skincare services. HBO Max said it was immensely important to show its support with the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Pride was, and is, a protest, originally led by black and brown trans women, fighting for all LGBTQIA+ people. It’s due to the activism of this oft overlooked community that Pride is the celebration we know today. Pride brings together the full spectrum of the queer family and it’s important—now more than ever—to stand in solidarity with those in need of support.”

HBO Max launches its Pride Month initiative on June 1.