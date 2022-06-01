Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt announce they’re expecting their second child together

Heidi Montag is expecting her second child with husband Spencer Pratt. The couple, who recently celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary, confirmed the news to People on Wednesday. They also share a four-year-old son Gunner Stone.

Though they have not yet shared the news on social media, the couple confirmed the news to People on Wednesday. Just a few weeks ago, Montag posted a Mother’s Day photo dump on Instagram, documenting her journey into motherhood. “Happy Mother’s Day!” she wrote at the time. “It’s been a beautiful journey!”

Though, conceiving their second child hasn’t been easy for the couple. Montag, 35, and Pratt, 38, have been open about their struggles with fertility, which even led to the The Hills: New Beginnings star consuming raw animal organs such as bison heart.

“I have been trying to get pregnant for over a year and a half, I’m willing to try different things,” Montag told People back in March after photos of her chowing down went viral. “It’s a great source of nutrients! I have felt incredible on this diet. A lot more energy, clarity, increased libido, and overall improvement on chronic pain I have had.” She added that she was also taking supplements called ‘Her Package’ from Heart and Soil that had improved her menstrual cycle.

Montag also referenced her uphill battle on Instagram earlier this year with a series of photos cuddling and playing with her son.

“So thankful for my angel,” she wrote. “I never thought it would be so hard trying to have another. I am trusting God’s plan and if we only have one I am so thankful for this miracle!”

Montag also made headlines this year by promoting an allegedly new brand of “single-use jeans” called S1NGLES. But thankfully, it just turned out to be a publicity stunt for Earth Day. Now with a second baby on the way, it makes sense that the couple would want to leave the planet a better place for their children.