Henry Winkler trends on social media simply for having a good day

We have a new mission in life: protect Henry Winkler at all costs.

If you’ve logged into Twitter today, chances are that you saw Henry Winkler’s name was trending — and you likely clicked upon it as quickly as possible. As we’ve said for quite a while now, Twitter needs some setting that promises fans that a celebrity trend on social media isn’t death — but we digress.

Today, Winkler was a trending topic, and it’s for the most adorable reason ever; he’s just having a really good day.

It a July hello !! pic.twitter.com/xuAGymozSB — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) July 6, 2022

The legendary actor decided to spend his Tuesday on a relaxing fishing trip and took it upon himself to share it with the rest of us. A few hours ago, he shared his first catch of the day with a Winkler-watt smile.

His first catch wasn’t his only score of the day, and he quickly posted another photo with the following catch, again, thrilled to have captured the moment.

What an afternoon pic.twitter.com/pzjm20AqGU — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) July 6, 2022

If you thought it couldn’t get any cuter, you’re wrong. Winkler shared a “rainbow to make the day brighter,” and it did indeed make us happier. The color of the rainbow trout is stunning, and Winkler’s smile proves that he’s embracing the radiance of his catch.

A rainbow to make the world brighter pic.twitter.com/muqior76Dp — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) July 6, 2022

As the Winkler fishing chronicles continued, he thanked the river for his success this afternoon before sharing one more photo — perhaps his happiest yet — with a stunning fish and a sense of gratitude.

The end of a perfect day !! pic.twitter.com/lLewwuCO25 — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) July 6, 2022

Of course, fans immediately took note of Winkler’s happy Tweets and shared that they’d genuinely impacted their day for the better. The internet can be a place full of ups and downs, but someone else’s simple joy can quickly inspire your own.

Henry Winkler is trending because he caught a fish and we are all very excited for him. — Dr. Amy, Psy.D. (@DrAmyPsyD) July 6, 2022

Fans were also immediately thrilled that he was trending for a wholesome reason because, let’s face it, any other reason would have broken us.

I saw that Henry Winkler was trending and I panicked but it turns out that it’s just wholesomeness https://t.co/50NMCICLLg — Spinna Kumoko VT Official 🕸🫖 Apex Baby Arc (@spinna_kumoko) July 6, 2022

Could we please have the Trending thing say "Henry Winkler caught a fish!" because otherwise it's just giving us all a complete fucking heart attack — Monica McLaughlin (@rococopacetic) July 6, 2022

Winkler is a little bit, okay — a whole lot of magic.

Henry Winkler: daily human timeline cleanse of pure joyful magic https://t.co/KkhpB6cSPD — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) July 6, 2022

We’re all seriously wondering how to get invited to Winkler’s next fishing trip.

I would like for my next vacation to be a fishing trip with Henry Winkler. Look at the joy on this man's face. Even the fish seems to be smiling a little. https://t.co/rAaoydjTGj — Tiffany Quay Tyson (@tqtyson) July 6, 2022

We’re also feeling inspired to find something that makes us as happy as Winkler is when he goes fishing. For now, that’s watching him tweet about how much he loves fishing.

Henry Winkler’s incredibly happy fish posting is my favorite thing on twitter lately — Worman🪱🤷🏻‍♀️ (@Bombulziir) July 6, 2022

Not to be fake deep, or whatever the kids are saying these days, but some fans are genuinely inspired by who Winkler is — in his kindness and the way he chases joy.

I think about Henry Winkler when I ask myself "Am I living my best life?" I have heard so many stories about his and his wife's kindness and generosity. So much more than The Fonz. Who knew the Fonz was so bighearted? https://t.co/n0j9XZt7Rl — Jemimah April (@jpdapril) July 6, 2022

If you ever need a little extra pep in your step, head on over to Winkler’s Twitter profile and see the joy that shines from it. We promise it’ll brighten your day — and we’re sending thanks to the man himself for giving us so many smiles.