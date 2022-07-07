Henry Winkler trends on social media simply for having a good day
We have a new mission in life: protect Henry Winkler at all costs.
If you’ve logged into Twitter today, chances are that you saw Henry Winkler’s name was trending — and you likely clicked upon it as quickly as possible. As we’ve said for quite a while now, Twitter needs some setting that promises fans that a celebrity trend on social media isn’t death — but we digress.
Today, Winkler was a trending topic, and it’s for the most adorable reason ever; he’s just having a really good day.
The legendary actor decided to spend his Tuesday on a relaxing fishing trip and took it upon himself to share it with the rest of us. A few hours ago, he shared his first catch of the day with a Winkler-watt smile.
His first catch wasn’t his only score of the day, and he quickly posted another photo with the following catch, again, thrilled to have captured the moment.
If you thought it couldn’t get any cuter, you’re wrong. Winkler shared a “rainbow to make the day brighter,” and it did indeed make us happier. The color of the rainbow trout is stunning, and Winkler’s smile proves that he’s embracing the radiance of his catch.
As the Winkler fishing chronicles continued, he thanked the river for his success this afternoon before sharing one more photo — perhaps his happiest yet — with a stunning fish and a sense of gratitude.
Of course, fans immediately took note of Winkler’s happy Tweets and shared that they’d genuinely impacted their day for the better. The internet can be a place full of ups and downs, but someone else’s simple joy can quickly inspire your own.
Fans were also immediately thrilled that he was trending for a wholesome reason because, let’s face it, any other reason would have broken us.
Winkler is a little bit, okay — a whole lot of magic.
We’re all seriously wondering how to get invited to Winkler’s next fishing trip.
We’re also feeling inspired to find something that makes us as happy as Winkler is when he goes fishing. For now, that’s watching him tweet about how much he loves fishing.
Not to be fake deep, or whatever the kids are saying these days, but some fans are genuinely inspired by who Winkler is — in his kindness and the way he chases joy.
If you ever need a little extra pep in your step, head on over to Winkler’s Twitter profile and see the joy that shines from it. We promise it’ll brighten your day — and we’re sending thanks to the man himself for giving us so many smiles.