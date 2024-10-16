Here’s the disturbing LinkedIn activity of Lee M. Gilley, accused of murdering his pregnant wife in Houston, TX

Content warning: This article describes murder and intimate partner violence. Please take care while reading.

Lee M. Gilley is accused of murdering his pregnant wife, Christa Bauer Gilley, on Oct. 7, and since then, Gilley, a 38-year-old software consultant, has been active on his LinkedIn account. None of Gilley’s LinkedIn activities indicate he committed a crime, but they do provide some disturbing insight into his frame of mind around the same time his wife died.

According to the Houston Police Department, Gilley told the authorities he found his wife, Christa, 38 and 9 months pregnant, unresponsive around 11:30 pm on Monday, Oct. 7, at their home in Greater-Heights, an affluent Houston neighborhood. Gilley claimed she had attempted suicide with an overdose, and that he had administered CPR. Doctors determined that the injuries to Christa’s face and body could not have been caused by CPR, however, after she arrived at the hospital, where she and her unborn child were declared dead.

Eventually, Gilley admitted Christa had not attempted to take her own life, and that she was not a drug user. Gilley has now been accused of capital murder stemming from his wife’s death, and as of Oct. 14, Gilley was still in custody after his two bond requests were denied.

“3 types of bad apologies”

Screenshot via Lee Gilley/LinkedIn

Around the same time Christa died, Gilley was active on his LinkedIn account, according to his activity, and liked several posts. The first explained the “3 types of bad apologies”: the “No Empathy Apology,” the “No-Apology,” and the “Excuse Apology.” Gilley admitted to the police that he and his wife had argued earlier the same night Christa died.

Screenshot via Lee Gilley/LinkedIn

Gilley also liked a Harrison Schenck LinkedIn post captioned, “Some things in life are non-negotiable. Dinner with family is one of those things.” According to Schenck’s website, “Order of Man,” Schenck is an influencer who founded, among other things, “Save Your Sons,” an Instagram account “dedicated to reintroducing traditional values to culture and society.”

Schenck’s website adds, “If we have any hope of saving this great nation, we’re going to have to learn to turn to the generation behind us and equip them with the mindset of truth, righteousness, and individual responsibility. Unfortunately, much of society (including the halls of academia where they spend most of their time) are hellbent on instilling the mindset of relativism, degeneracy, and victimhood.”

via Lee Gilley/LinkedIn

Also, after Christa’s death, Gilley liked a former NASA scientist turned men’s rights influencer Sero Kassabian‘s post captioned, “I no longer trust women in work environments.” Kassabian’s misogynistic post adds that modern women “put their happiness before anything else and it’s not really obvious at first.” It then calls modern women “downright dangerous to your business and your family.”

On his X account, Kassabian shared misinformation about Ivermectin and a post captioned, “Is the liberal apocalypse over? Are men still trying to become women? Are women still thinking becoming CEO at work is better than CEO of the family?”

Gilley liked Elon Musk hurricane-related misinformation

via Lee Gilley/LinkedIn

Meanwhile, Gilley liked two posts of misinformation about recent hurricanes Helene and Milton. The first used a likely AI-generated image of Elon Musk standing in the rain, supposedly during Hurricane Milton, which struck Florida on Oct. 9, as if Musk, himself, braved the floodwaters to offer aid. (Musk did boost Starlink internet access to those affected by the storm, but there’s no evidence Musk was on the ground in Florida. Musk has also been criticized for spreading misinformation on the storm and other topics.)

via Lee Gilley/LinkedIn

Another post that Gilley liked suggested that federal agents blocked efforts to administer aid to Hurricane Helene victims in North Carolina, a debunked online conspiracy theory post-Helene. None of Gilley’s LinkedIn activity proves he murdered his wife, and he should be considered innocent until proven guilty. Gilley had not yet entered a plea, and after two bond requests were denied, he was expected to appear before a judge again on Thursday. The couple had two other children, and Gilley told the police the children were inside the home when Christa died.

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

