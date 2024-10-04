Hoda Kotb’s ethnicity, confirmed

As one of television’s most recognizable faces, Hoda Kotb has captured audiences with her warm personality and engaging presence on NBC’s TODAY show. While viewers have grown to love her authenticity and journalistic prowess over the years, her ethnic background has remained a fascinating aspect of her identity for many fans.

Born on August 9, 1964, in Norman, Oklahoma, to Egyptian immigrants Sami Kotb and Abdel Kader Kotb, the television personality’s roots are cemented deep within Egyptian culture. Her parents left Cairo to pursue their studies at the University of Oklahoma, bringing with them a heritage that would profoundly influence their middle child’s life journey. Despite being raised in an English-speaking household where her parents emphasized American culture — wanting their children to be “red, white and blue”—Kotb’s connection to her Egyptian background remained strong through extended family vacations to Egypt.

Growing up alongside her siblings Adel and Hala, Kotb spent most of her childhood in Morgantown, West Virginia, and Alexandria, Virginia, with a year abroad in Nigeria. Her early life was marked by tragedy when her father passed away suddenly from a heart attack while she was attending Virginia Tech. This loss, while devastating, may have fueled her drive for success in broadcasting.

What’s Hoda Kotb’s cultural background?

The influence of her Egyptian heritage extends far beyond her personal life, playing a crucial role in her professional journey as well. After graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism in 1986, Kotb’s career began in her parents’ hometown of Cairo, where she worked as a CBS news assistant. In a nod to her heritage, she once said,

“My name Hoda is so weird here, but in Egypt, it’s like Jane. I’ve walked down the streets in Cairo and someone yelled out ‘Hoda!’ and like 10 girls turned around.”

As the first woman of Egyptian descent to co-anchor the TODAY show, Kotb has broken barriers and become an influential figure in promoting diversity in mainstream media. Her success story serves as an inspiration for many, particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds seeking to make their mark in the television industry.

Despite recent headlines about green room drama with Kelly Rowland and her upcoming departure from the Today show in early 2025, Kotb’s cultural identity remains an integral part of her public persona. Her decision to step back from her full-time role, primarily to spend more time with her adopted daughters Haley and Hope, comes after an impressive tenure that began in 2007 and saw her rise from hosting the fourth hour to becoming co-anchor of the main broadcast in 2018.

Throughout her career, which includes winning multiple Emmy Awards, a Peabody, ann Edward R. Murrow Award, a Webby, and other prestigious accolades, Kotb has consistently emphasized the importance of embracing one’s cultural background. Now, as she prepares to write her next chapter, her impact on the media industry remains undeniable. Though she plans to maintain a smaller role at NBC, her legacy as a trailblazer for Egyptian-Americans and other minorities in television is firmly established.

