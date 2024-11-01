‘HOPELESSLY DEVOTED TO YOU????’: Sabrina Carpenter trades pants for bunny ears, fairy wings, and a Halloween cigarette

Has she done it again? At this point, every post that Sabrina Carpenter makes on Instagram for her 41.8 million followers to see has become golden, and her latest photo dump in honor of the spooky season is no exception. The “Espresso” singer gave fans a glimpse into her Halloween celebrations when she posted several iconic looks — and she killed it!

The singer captioned the photo with “a short n’ spooky halloweeeeen,” in reference to her Short N’ Sweet tour, and during her performance, she dressed in not one but three Halloween-inspired costumes. The best one is a nod to the 1978 musical Grease (starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta as the leads). Carpenter took inspiration from Sandy Olsson’s final look and wore a black form-fitting catsuit with an oversized belt, sweetheart neckline, and leather jacket. The singer added to the bad girl image by holding a cigarette to her mouth and wearing a bold shade of lipstick. The only thing that would have made this outfit better was if she had teased her blonde locks and styled them to match Sandy’s stunning curls.

This outfit was enough to win Halloween (at least in our books) but Carpenter also stepped out in a Playboy bunny-inspired outfit: a glittery black bodysuit, bowtie, bunny ears, and white cuffs paired with sheer stockings for a sexy finish. This costume is right up the singer’s alley because her tour wardrobe is filled with sensual pieces celebrating her body and embracing her femininity.

The third and final outfit she wore for Halloween was inspired by Tinker Bell (the feisty fairy from Peter Pan). Carpenter wore a cute bedazzled mini dress and super high heels, and she added light-up fairy wings to transform her from mere mortal to mythical being. It takes some effort to create three great Halloween looks; we are not the only ones left impressed. The post’s comment section has been filled with reactions from fans eager to share their thoughts.

Sabrina Carpenter makes a statement on Halloween with three very different costumes

The comments on Sabrina Carpenter’s post range from one-word reactions like “Iconic” and “jealous” to more detailed responses. “The acting, the crew, the choreography, the outfits, the stage, everything is perfect,” a fan wrote.

Fans who attended the concert in Dallas, Texas, were in luck, and it’s fair to say that many people feel like they missed out. Big time. “Couldn’t be more jealous of everyone that got to experience this … all of the fits … HOPELESSLY DEVOTED TO YOU???? everything was perfection. Heaven,” another commenter shared. This comment refers to Carpenter’s performance as she sang part of the song “Hopelessly Devoted to You” from Grease. The lyrics she belted out included, “But now there’s nowhere to hide/ Since you pushed my love aside/ I’m out of my head/ Hopelessly devoted to you.”

When it came to the costumes, fans also had clear favorites! “YOU AS TINKER BELL KILLED,” a comment reads. “You’re the cutest Sandy omg,” another shared. “You as sandy is everything to me,” an excited fan wrote. Even the official account for Playboy decided to share their opinion (and Carpenter’s lyrics inspired them), writing, “She’s working late ’cause she’s a Bunny!”

Is it safe to say that Sabrina Carpenter got everyone’s stamp of approval?

