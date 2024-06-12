How did YouTube star Comicstorian suddenly die?

Ben Potter, better known as YouTuber Comicstorian, has died. He had over 3 million followers on the platform and was known for sharing his thoughts on the Marvel/DC Universes. The recent announcement of his death has left many fans shocked and confused, and the statement surrounding what happened to him has been somewhat vague.

Earlier this week, Potter’s wife, Nathalie Potter, made a statement about his death on X. “Two days ago, on June 8th, my husband, Ben Potter, passed away in an unfortunate accident,” she wrote on the official Comicstorian X account.

“To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums. To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for. As a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, or even just a stranger, Ben was loving and genuine. He was someone who would listen and make time for his loved ones.”

She listed several of his exceptional qualities and told fans, “He was our rock, and he’d reassure his loved ones whenever they needed it.” Nathalie continued to share how important her husband was to her and the impact he had on her life, informing fans that she needed “time” and asked for “privacy” during this challenging time.

She finished her message by informing fans of her intention for the future. “Right now, my priority is preserving everything he’s built, and I don’t have any plans beyond that,” the statement reads. “His channel was one of his greatest accomplishments, and while we all need our time to mourn him, I know he wouldn’t want it to end like this. Ben spent over 10 years spreading his love and appreciation for his hobbies. It was through his love of exciting stories and well-written characters that got him started on YouTube. The team and I want to keep that going …”

What accident was Comicstorian involved in?

Fans reacted to the announcement with messages of support. “Oh my God. I’m so sorry, Nathalie,” a comment reads. “Ben was a great one.” Another shared similar thoughts, writing, “Incredibly heartbreaking, Comicstorian was an absolutely incredible YouTuber that pioneered so much and got so many people into reading comics. Devastating news. Rest in peace.”

Other comments on the post include, “I’m incredibly sorry for your loss,” “One of the goats of this space. R.I.P,” and “I am so sorry for your loss. Ben’s content was incredible.”

Comicstorian’s wife’s statement was heartfelt, but it still left fans with an answered question: what happened to the YouTuber, and what accident was he involved in?

The answer to this question came several hours later when it was reported by The Denver Post that he had been involved in a single-vehicle incident on June 8, 2024. The publication reports that, per Colorado State Patrol, the accident occurred when Mr. Potter was “driving southbound on I-25 near mile 267.5 at 9:19 a.m. when his silver Toyota 4Runner drove off the right shoulder, crossed the frontage road, and rolled several times.” He reportedly died at the scene.

It is also reported that there is no suspicion of reckless driving or driving under the influence.

