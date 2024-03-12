How to watch ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ for free

Killers of the Flower Moon topped multiple “Best of 2023” lists among film critics and fans, and the Martin Scorsese-directed neo-Western was nominated for an outstanding ten Academy Awards at this year’s Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress in a Leading Role for Lily Gladstone.

Based on the 2017 book of the same name by David Grann, Killers of the Flower Moon follows the true story of the Osage Nation murders that occurred in Oklahoma from 1918 to 1931, referred to as the “Reign of Terror” by the Osage. After oil was discovered on their respective reservation, the Osage became some of the wealthiest people in early 20th-century America, making the Native Americans the target of a genocide by numerous white men, many of whom had married Osage women in attempt to claim headrights to their familial wealth.

As part of an offer by the movie’s production company, Apple Original Films, Killers of the Flower Moon will be available to watch for free. The deal is part of an outreach attempt to educate the public on the often-maligned, but never forgotten, story of the Osage murders, shedding light on one of American history’s darkest chapters.

How to stream ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ for free

Photo via Apple TV Plus/Paramount Pictures

The film’s stars, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, shared a joint Instagram post to explain the Apple TV+ Offer. “#KillersOfTheFlowerMoon is a powerful film that combats the erasure of Native peoples, culture, and communities. It is one that everyone should have the chance to see,” DiCaprio wrote on the post.

“To ensure that, Apple is providing 2 months of free access to Apple TV+.“

Named the “Killers of the Flower Moon Offer”, Apple TV is offering two months of the streaming app, free for all subscribers, until March 14th, 2024. As well as the Scorsese film, users can access other Apple TV shows and movies, such as the new Masters of the Air series, starring Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan.

After the trial ends, users will be automatically subscribed to the service, requiring monthly payments, priced according to their respective regions. Canceling during the trial period can result in the free trial offer being rescinded, so to avoid surprise payments, it is best to set a reminder nearly two months into the free trial.

This offer is for new subscribers only, and cannot be used if they have a pre-existing Apple TV subscription, which typically starts with a free trial period. In order to redeem the offer, users are required to include billing details.