Amanda Seyfried stars as Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s upcoming limited series, The Dropout, which refers to the Theranos founder dropping out of Stanford after her freshman year in order to conceive a revolutionary blood-testing machine.

Of course, those who have followed the headlines know that’s absolutely not what happened, as Holmes went on to defraud investors in what turned out to be one of the most fascinating real-life stories of the last decade. But if anyone was still worried about Seyfried replacing Kate McKinnon, who was initially attached to star, then the trailer should certainly put minds at ease.

Wearing Holmes’ trademark black turtleneck, Seyfried seems to have perfected the one-time billionaire’s wide-eyed stare and allegedly manufactured gravelly voice.

According to the official plot description:

Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deception. Hulu’s limited series The Dropout, the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos, is an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?

In addition to Seyfried as Holmes, the star-studded cast features William H. Macy, Laurie Metcalf, Alan Ruck, Sam Waterston, Michaela Watkins, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Elizabeth Marvel, and LisaGay Hamilton, among others.

The Dropout premieres on Hulu on March 3.