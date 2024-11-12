‘I can’t buy food’: Break out the world’s tiniest violin for Rudy Giuliani, who is now literally begging for money

Former New York City mayor and Donald Trump’s former attorney, Rudy Giuliani, is currently the subject of a $148 million defamation case involving two former Georgia election workers he falsely accused of rigging the 2020 election against Trump.

The thoroughly dislikable Giuliani, who had his license to practice law suspended in New York state because of his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, isn’t helping himself throughout the case, as he keeps violating court orders to turn over his assets.

A mere week ago, Giuliani turned up on Election Day to vote in the 2024 United States presidential election, driving an expensive Mercedes-Benz (an asset he should have turned over, incidentally) that was previously owned by Lauren Bacall, having previously told a bankruptcy court that he didn’t have a driver’s license. Now, he’s shamelessly taken to X to beg for money.

Giuliani’s pitiful post to his 1.8 million followers says, “Wilkie Farr Law Firm is filled with a distorted left wing hate and vitriol. Judge Liman doesn’t seem to know the exemptions. They have seized all my money which wasn’t much. I need legal representation against these evil people. I can’t buy food.” Boohoo, let’s break out the world’s tiniest violin.

Wilkie Farr Law Firm is filled with a distorted left wing hate and vitriol. Judge Liman doesn't seem to know the exemptions. They have seized all my money which wasn't much. I need legal representation against these evil people. I can't buy food https://t.co/boRPiMu7wC — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 12, 2024

The post also cheekily links to a GiveSendGo page where gullible people can donate to Giuliani’s plight. The page reads, “America’s Mayor, Rudy Giuliani, has been persecuted to the highest level through law fare due to his support of President Donald Trump. Therefore, we are raising funds to go directly to his legal defense. Please join us in this effort!”

How did X react?

I will contribute again because you deserve our help, The President should help you. Most people believed he colluded with Russians until you got the evidence. You are so brave — I stand with Rudy (@RudyCommon) November 12, 2024

The settings on Rudy Giuliani’s X account mean only people he mentioned or followed can reply to his posts. Even so, only one person responded, which is pretty damning.

The one reply to Giuliani’s post — written by a lost soul whose name on X is “I stand with Rudy” — says, “I will contribute again because you deserve our help, The President should help you. Most people believed he colluded with Russians until you got the evidence. You are so brave.” I mean, we’re not saying this is definitely a sock puppet account but…

Rather alarmingly, however, the aforementioned GiveSendGo page has somehow amassed $116,005 in donations at the time of writing, nearly half of its ambitious $250,000 target.

Donors’ comments include, “God Bless you Rudy, and thank you for all that you do,” “GD Bless you Rudy! Are thoughts and prayers are with you,” “Praying for you,” “Godspeed,” “Praying for you to be vindicated,” and “I’m horrified about them attacking our beloved Mayor. Those 2 black women were 100% guilty & were on video cheating the election! They deserve jail time not your bank account!!!!! It irrepressible & somehow President Trump will make this right at some point.. Hang in there Rudy.. Real Americans LOVE YOU!”

It’s horrifying that some people believe Giuliani is worth helping, but the words in that final comment epitomize the caliber of those who do. Giuliani has a history of legal troubles and questionable behavior — heck, even his daughter voted for Kamala Harris, thanks primarily to her shame at her father’s involvement with Trump — and he deserves to find himself in his current predicament. We’ll update you as the case progresses.

