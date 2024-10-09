‘I don’t know anything’: So wait, is ‘Princess Diaries 3’ just not going to include one of the top 3 most important cast members?

The announcement of the impending The Princess Diaries 3 is the siren call for Millenials across the world. Finally, we will be getting the Mia Thermopolis trilogy that we always dreamed of.

The breakout role that made Anne Hathaway a household name, the Princess of Genovia herself is beloved in certain circles. After its premiere in 2001, The Princess Diaries only had one sequel, but it had the benefit of casting Chris Pine in the early stages in his career.

Before his own success as Captain James Tiberius Kirk in the J.J. Abrams Star Trek universe, he appeared in The Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement as Lord Nicholas Devereaux, a role that marked his film debut. If there is to be a sequel, it seems like common sense to add Pine to the cast list.

The Dungeons & Dragons actor has exploded in popularity since his role as Mia’s fiancé. As Hoda Kotb noted on Today With Hoda & Jenna, a movie without him doesn’t entirely make sense. Tragically, Pine admitted he had not gotten a call about appearing in the highly anticipated sequel.

“Call Disney. Call [Disney CEO] Bob Iger. Honestly, I don’t know anything about it. I think it’s fantastic.”

Also stating that a new Princess Diaries film could “save the world,” Pine showed nothing but support for the project. While his lack of attachment is disappointing, it’s important to note that this may not be the end of the story.

Chris Pine may yet be cast in The Princess Diaries 3

It has been two decades since the last Princess Diaries hit theaters, but passion for the project hasn’t waned. Hathaway noted that the threequel may be taking some time, and that is just the nature of the industry. Getting this project into motion is slow-going, indicating that perhaps Pine’s time may still come.

As of this writing, there is very little information about the sequel in the works. Deadline only recently announced that a director has been attached to The Princess Diaries 3. These gears are turning, but slowly. Adele Lim will helm the franchise when it finally goes into production. Lim has a history with Disney, recently directing Raya and the Last Dragon in 2021. She is also the director behind Crazy Rich Asians. The filmmaker spoke to the outlet about her excitement for the film.

“As a diehard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life. We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide.”

A new Princess Diaries film has the potential to introduce optimism in a world that always seems to be on the verge of collapse. Mia’s journey from an unpopular high schooler to the future ruler of a sovereign country is an escapist dream that we have all probably thought about at one time or another.

20 years ago, Pine was probably also the person we would cast as our dream partner in such a scenario, since he’s such a bonafide heartthrob. Not much has changed since then (he’s only gotten better with age) and the third movie in the trilogy would be at somewhat of a loss without him. In any case, we’ll definitely still be tuning in.

