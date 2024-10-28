‘I don’t think she ever admits to being wrong’: Prince Harry warned that Meghan Markle could be about to cut and run on their marriage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s marriage could be on the rocks, according to various Royal “insiders,” and the Duke of Sussex is being warned that he might be about to experience what it’s like to be rejected by the former Suits star first-hand.

It’s been over a month now since Harry and Meghan have been seen together, which marks a big change for the couple who usually make all their major public appearances arm in arm. Ever since his 40th birthday in mid-September, the duke has jetted around the world while Meghan has attended charity galas back in California, something that has Sussex spectators wondering if the pair are attempting to rebrand themselves as individuals instead of a couple.

Some believe this is merely the sign of a “professional separation,” following a series of business hiccups, but others view this as a symptom of much bigger problems within their marriage. The most alarming opinions on the topic even suggest Meghan could be planning to flee Harry’s side at any minute now.

Harry “may soon find himself on the receiving end” of Meghan’s most notorious habit

Yes, another day, another bare-faced attempt to besmirch Meghan’s character by her haters. Amid all the speculation about the state of the Sussexes’ marriage, Royal biographer Hugo Vickers is claiming that Harry should prepare himself to be dumped in the imminent future.

As per Marca, Vickers argued that Markle has a long history of dropping people from her life after a certain period, noting how she has become estranged from both her father and her sister, friends from before her marriage, and of course Harry’s own family. The author argued that history tells us Meghan will only do this to Harry sooner than later.

“People often act in character,” Vickers opined.”In Meghan’s case, that character seems to be one of discarding relationships, whether it’s family, friends, or the Royal Family itself. Prince Harry may soon find himself on the receiving end of her relentless approach.” Vickers went on to make abundantly clear whose side he’s on when he admitted that he feels “very sorry” for Harry for having to deal with having Meghan — previously dubbed “Duchess Difficult” by former employees in allegations of workplace bullying — for a wife.

“I don’t think she ever admits to being wrong about anything,” Vickers continued. “I feel very sorry for Prince Harry. He’s in an exceptionally difficult place, one that’s been compounded by his wife’s highly publicized projects. To many, Harry’s post-royal life has seemed to overshadow his personal well-being, with Markle often in the driver’s seat.” 2024 certainly has contained its fair share of upheavals for the Sussexes, and no doubt the recent accusations against Meghan’s behavior as a boss caused a lot of strain behind closed doors. On the other hand, Harry making trips overseas — particularly to the U.K. — without his wife is nothing new. Meghan is also known to have thrown Harry a loving birthday party attended by their family and friends last month. Plus, they’ve just bought a new property together in Portugal. Once you filter out all the loud gossip, talk of cracks appearing in the Harry and Meghan partnership seem massively overblown.

