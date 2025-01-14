‘I know that owner is EXHAUSTED’: Enthusiastic pup makes car rides into an extreme sport when he tries to see everything at once

Few things in life make it more worth it than watching quirky pets being their most wholesome and chaotic selves. Even if they’re not our own furry companions, everyone loves a fun and excitable pet — and TikTok is filled with countless examples of these heartwarming and hilarious encounters.

Recommended Videos

Thankfully, one undeniable benefit of our collective internet and phone addictions is that we get to experience these adorable meet-cutes through videos shared online. Sure, we may not be there in person, but we can still appreciate them just as much. Recently, Erykah (@erykahpkoble) shared the cutest encounter with an overly excited pup that brightened everyone’s day in no other place than the road.

In the short 28-second clip, we hear Erykah and her partner laughing with pure joy. It doesn’t take long to see the source of their amusement: an enthusiastic pup in the car ahead of them, darting back and forth between the windows, eager to take in every possible view. We can almost hear the dog’s exuberant inner monologue: “I need to see everything! No, here! No, over there!” What a cutie!

The pup was clearly in the backseat, and its curious nature might just be a regular occurrence. The owners seemed well aware that their fuzzy friend would spend the entire trip darting from one window to the other and that detail didn’t go unnoticed by viewers, with one commenting, “Love how the owner has both windows down for them to do this.”

The internet quickly chimed in with their own opinions and feelings, and while most people enjoyed their daily dose of cuteness, a few pointed out the challenges of being a pet parent. “I know that owner is exhausted,” wrote one commenter, summing up the sentiment of many. Yes, they’re exhausting, but we still love our pets just the same.

However, as is often the case in comment sections for animal-related videos, it didn’t take long for concerned pet owners to voice their worries — and this time, their concerns were actually valid. “Sure, it’s cute from the outside, but I would be so anxious and nervous having that behind me while driving, lol,” one user remarked, and honestly, we can’t help but agree. In a moving car with the windows down and no proper animal restraints, there’s potential for disaster — and this isn’t just speculation from our end.

According to a survey by the American Automobile Association (AAA), over 80% of pet owners drive with their pets in the car, but only 16% use safety restraints for their canine companions. While specific data on accidents involving unrestrained pets may be lacking, those statistics are alarming enough for any responsible dog owner. Just like with any other passenger, ensuring the safety of our pets while driving is essential — not only to prevent them from accidentally leaping out of an open window but also to protect them in the event of an accident.

Moreover, these safety restraints come in all shapes and sizes. From small doggy seatbelts that attach to your dog’s collar or harness, to car-friendly kennels, and even large backseat covers — there are plenty of ways to keep your best friend safe. With so many options available, there’s really no excuse for letting them run around in the backseat — except, of course, to occasionally amuse onlookers like Erykah (and ourselves).

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy