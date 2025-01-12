‘Cats really domesticated themselves’: The cat distribution system now does curbside pickup, as a charming new friend invites itself into a stranger’s car

Cats are just the best. Playful, mysterious, and a little bit naughty, millions of people all over the world adore their feline companions and couldn’t imagine life without them. Many ancient societies over the world revered cats, and it’s easy to see why, as they’re beautiful, clever, and in many cases, totally fearless.

Cats do what they want, when they want, where they want to do it — and no man, beast, or god is ever going to tell them otherwise. That’s why people joke about a “cat distribution system” whereby people who don’t necessarily seek out or even want a cat become dedicated cat owners overnight, purely because a cat decided “hey, we’re friends now.”

A clip posted to TikTok by a cute/funny animal video clip aggregator account shows a cat deciding to leave its old life behind and embark on a new adventure with a total stranger — because to many cats, strangers are just friends they haven’t met yet.

The video clip shows a cat chilling out on the roof of a car when she is noticed by the individual getting ready to drive it. As the window is rolled down, the cat makes a life-changing decision: To climb inside the car. The video cuts to the cat lounging in the back of the car on the way to its new home and then shows the cat living a whole new life of luxury at its new residence. This isn’t even the first time a cat has decided to get into a stranger’s car to start a brand new life. Do they have a Catsapp group where they share tips?

The video clip, which has more than 5.6 million views, proved popular with a wide section of cat lovers who flocked to the post to share their reactions. Many users joked about the cat distribution system, with one user writing, “cat distribution system is running well i see.” Some offered helpful words of advice about litter box placement, while others joked about needing a new home themselves, with one user coming right out to say “can a billionaire do this for me.”

Hearkening back to the days thousands of years ago when humans and cats first became chill, one user commented that “cat(sic) really domesticated themselves.” They saw what dogs had and really thought, “hey, we can do this but better.”

Other commenters were more critical, suggesting that perhaps the cat had an owner who would miss it: “why would you do that? maby (sic) someone is crying and searching for this cat now!” One user even shared their story of a missing cat, writing, “bet they never looked to see if it had an owner. my cat slipped out one night before I went to bed. I put up flyers, talked to neighbors. someone snatched him and was like, nope he’s mine now.”

While it’s unknown what the person in the original video did, if you find a lone cat it’s always a good idea to check for microchips or other forms of identification — some pets are outdoor cats and even indoor cats can be very tricky, and find their way outside sometimes! It worked out purrfectly for the cat in this video, but it’s always best practice to check if you are about to stake claim over someone else’s furbaby.

