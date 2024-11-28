‘I love the sisterhood’: In Beyoncé’s excitement to support her bestie Michelle Williams did she forget her pants?

Destiny’s Child was one of the most influential groups of the ‘90s. Although it’s been almost 20 years since they parted ways (officially in 2006), Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams have remained close. Fans got an extra treat this week when they regrouped — no, not to put on a musical performance — but for an equally special reason!

Recommended Videos

All three women have gone their separate ways, pursuing solo careers and thriving. Still, they can always count on their former bandmates to support them, and this is exactly what Beyoncé and Rowland did when they showed up at New York City’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre for the opening night of Death Becomes Her on Broadway. Williams plays Viola Van Horn in the musical, and it was an important night for her!

Beyoncé shared several photos on Instagram with her 314 million followers to mark the occasion. The pictures include one of Williams looking gorgeous in a white outfit, complete with thigh-high white boots, and another of her headshot in the show’s program. Queen Bey captioned the post with “My Belle,” in reference to her bestie.

We love that this post celebrates women, sisterhood, and love, but we must also focus on Beyoncé’s daring, pantless look. Bey has been making headlines for her outfit choices for years, and while many of her choices are incredibly detailed, she opted for a more dressed-down finish to attend the theater with her monochromatic outfit. Her cream blazer covered an otherwise all-gray ensemble: a ribbed knit top and thigh-high suede boots. She completed the look with oversized black-frame glasses, a gray baseball cap, and wait … did she forget her pants? You would be forgiven for thinking this because her gray micro shorts a lot look like underwear.

With such a daring choice of bottoms, you better believe the “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” singer’s post has been flooded with comments from fans eager to share their thoughts.

Beyoncé makes a statement with her micro shorts and fans have thoughts

“Why you ain’t have no pants on, girl?” a fan questioned. Another had similar thoughts, writing, “i don’t like the hot pants in the winter trend.” Other comments on the outfit include, “My baby didn’t wear no pants to a play,” and “why you in ur panties.” For those not focusing on Bey’s clothing, they have celebrated her sisterhood and how incredible it is to see the bond Williams, Rowland, and Beyoncé still have — and this is something worthy of praise!

Is this outfit appropriate for a night at the theater? Most people would probably think that despite Bey’s attire being very cute, it also has a distinctly summer vibe. And a pair of trousers would have been far more sophisticated. But does Beyoncé need our approval? Absolutely not!

Bey’s mama, Tina Knowles, was also in attendance, and she shared a photo of herself and Williams on Instagram. Both women looked stunning: Williams rocked a stunning purple stage dress with bejeweled details, and Knowles wowed in a black suit, which she accessorized with an oversized belt buckle, a massive ring, and a statement gold bangle.

In the caption, she showed her support for Williams. “It is always great seeing Destiny’s Child together,” she wrote. “At the Death Becomes Her premiere the other night on Broadway in New York City, we watched as Michelle killed this role! She saying like an angel and looked like a goddess! Ride or die friends who support and love each other.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy