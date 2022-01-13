The question of whether Pete Davidson is dating Kim Kardashian is still up for debate for many, despite a new claim from TMZ that new pictures of the pair engaging in public displays of affection outright confirms the long-held rumors.

The publication shared a recent story on the matter on Wednesday, featuring photos of the pair embracing.

This should erase all doubt Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are the real deal — the kinda PDA they put down during date night is the kind that screams: This. Is. Serious. https://t.co/TDmyyblstu — TMZ (@TMZ) January 12, 2022

However, many people on the social media site were not convinced they are an official couple “for real.”

One Twitter user pointed out how Kim’s body language in the embrace photos seem to be “a friend hug,” by their estimation. “[L]look at how her head is turned away 🤗,” wrote @mambuitumelo.

Another user, @atravernell1, added that they agreed with that assessment, saying Davison appeared to them as “still in the friend zone. They’re not even kissing. He even has a mask on.”

I have to agree. He’s still in the friend zone. They’re not kissing. He even has on a mask — Ashley Ravernell (@atravernell1) January 12, 2022

It’s notable that the TMZ article also featured pictures and video clips of Kardashian and Davidson holding hands, and getting pizza and ice cream together.

Another social media user wondered if this wasn’t part of a bigger picture between Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West getting back at each other by being seen in public with “rebound dates.”

Kim and Kanye probably need to give this "dating in public" thing a break and try to end what they had in a private healthy way. It seems they want to show each other that they've moved on. They're using the paparazzi to send that message to each other thru these "rebound dates" — Mello (@mello6789) January 12, 2022

Another social media user pointed out how, should Davidson and Kardashian be an official “item,” it must be awkward to hang out with each other without a moment of privacy due to constant paparazzi.

Must be awkward when they go to shower in the morning and there's tmz hiding in the the tub recording there every move — jamie dunham (@ochit35) January 12, 2022

Davidson and Kim have been long suspected to be dating, due to past images surfacing showing the pair hanging out together. The speculation is so on fire at the moment that many are guessing a shadow in one of Kardashian’s Instagram posts belongs to Davidson.