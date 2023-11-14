We’re the Millers is one of the biggest sleeper hits of the last decade. While expectations for the $37 million-budget movie were low, good word-of-mouth and audience reception meant that the film grossed over $270 million worldwide. Not bad for an R-rated comedy.

Since then, the film has only grown in success, thanks to its presence on streaming services like Netflix, allowing viewers to check out the movie from home, as well as quotes from the film found on all corners of the internet. On social media sites like Facebook, posters have appeared advertising a sequel film coming to theaters soon, but that day never seems to arrive.

The stoner-esque comedy ended with the so-called Millers living together and secretly growing a supply of marijuana in their garden, so things seem set in place for a follow-up film. Are Jason Sudeikis and Co. gearing up for another movie, or has the film fallen victim to Facebook’s fake movie news trickery?

Is We’re the Millers 2 still happening?

A sequel for We’re the Millers was announced shortly after the original film’s success. Back in 2014, The Hollywood Reporter announced a second film was officially in the works, confirmed by the original studio, New Line Cinema. The outlet reported that the original filmmaker, Rawson Marshall Thurber, was attached to direct and that a new co-writer, Adam Sztykiel (Made of Honor, Due Date), had boarded the project after being hired by New Line.

It was also reported that the four core cast members — Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston, Will Poulter, and Emma Roberts — were all expected to reprise their roles, but noted that no actor had officially signed on. At the time, The Hollywood Reporter called the sequel “a given” after its promising financial success, but things have gone quiet since then. To this day, almost ten years later, the planned second installment still has an IMDb page, so is the sequel still in the works?

Sadly, it seems that a We’re the Millers 2 won’t happen after all. During the press tour for Murder Mystery 2 earlier this year, Jennifer Aniston was asked about other potential follow-ups for her movies that didn’t come to fruition, to which she responded with We’re the Millers.

“There was talk about that,” Aniston replied. “But that one didn’t happen.”

When asked about why plans for a sequel were dropped, Aniston responded that she “couldn’t remember.” Perhaps in the future, however, these plans may come together after all.