Is Wong going to be the new ‘Stan Lee cameo’ on the MCU?

Maybe the ‘Wong‘ solo project we need is multiple Wong cameos after it was announced that he will make an appearance in the upcoming Marvel Disney Plus series ‘She-Hulk‘. At first, fans are excited for Benedict Wong’s return to the screen, but at the same time, it raises the question – will he be appearing in EVERY Marvel project from now on?

A new subreddit called ‘r/WongCinematicUniverse‘ will help answer that question. At first, it was made to poke fun at Wong’s multiple appearances. But now, it is being used by Marvel fans to document every upcoming appearance that this side character will appear in.

Others have pointed out an old quote Marvel producer Kevin Feige made when he joked about Phase Four back in 2021. The quote pretty much “confirms” Wong playing a bigger role in the MCU.

#MarvelStudios Kevin Feige recently joked about #Wong's growing role in Phase 4 of the #MCU: "It's fast becoming the WCU (Wong Cinematic Universe).'" Full quote: https://t.co/0rPjFi3AIm pic.twitter.com/6Fiycxttpw — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) December 20, 2021

But why hate on Wong appearing in every Marvel project considering that he may be the voice of reason for all these lost and broken superheroes’ needs after the events of Avengers: Endgame. After all, there was a fan theory that Wong is the real and unspoken hero of Avengers Infinity War and Endgame.

But regardless, fans are excited to see more of Wong as he is a mysterious character after all. And maybe, just maybe, Feige might grant Benedict Wong’s wish and give him a solo series that he truly deserves.

Wong is a side character in the MCU films played by Benedict Wong. He first made his appearance in 2016 in Doctor Strange and is now the new Sorcerer Supreme due to Doctor Strange being snapped from existence by Thanos back in Avengers: Infinity War. Since his debut, he has been appearing in a few MCU films outside of the Doctor Strange series.