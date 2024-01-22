‘It was so hard to watch. Blood is boiling’: Why did Netflix’s ‘American Nightmare’ spark outrage from Netizens?

Netflix’s mini docuseries American Nightmare came out Jan. 17, 2024, and, in no time, generated endless chatter and discussion online.

That’s in great part due to the frustrating nature of this true crime case, in which the victims are treated like the perpetrators and condemned as liars and fearmongers. When crime cases are this infuriating it often stems from the fact that the police work was faulty and lousy. And to say so for this case in particular, feels like an understatement.

What Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn went through can only be appropriately described as a living nightmare. One that, thankfully, was dispelled in the end. But if it weren’t for the officers who eventually actually did their jobs, the nightmare would have lingered and ruined the rest of this couple’s lives.

Viewers didn’t pull any punches

The netizens’ outrage comes from not one, but a series of incompetent attitudes, and downright harmful behavior, on the part of the investigators. So much so that, in the comment section of a video from YouTuber Philip DeFranco, which covers this 2015 case at the start, most comments refer to the story told in American Nightmare, with highly voted comment saying:

“Don’t go to the police” wasn’t a threat, it was advice.” This refers to the criminal Matthew Muller’s cautioning words to Denise just before he let her go after having abducted and sexually assaulted her twice. And indeed, as horrible as it is, Muller did more to aid in his arrest than many of the officers on the case.

The main officers in question are Detective Mat Mustard, who conducted the interview with Aaron in which, without evidence, he accused him of having murdered Denise (he’d later also interview her); Kenny Park, who gave the shameful, accusatory, fallacy-ridden press conferences; and FBI agent David Sesma, who had once been romantically involved with Aaron’s ex Andrea – whom Muller claimed had been his supposed original target, not Denise – and kept this clear conflict of interest a secret.

If that alone were not bad enough, Sesma was also the one who allowed his knowledge of the film Gone Girl to completely warp his perspective, which should be professionally impartial and unbiased, of the case.

Where is the accountability?

None of these men suffered any legitimate consequences. As a matter of fact, Mat Mustard was promoted to sergeant not long after.

At least, viewers an’t holding back in grilling these men for their part in constructing these victims’ waking nightmare. In fact, many took aim at the whole Vallejo Police Department for their routinely shady conduct.

One of the worst comments made by the investigators, and which stuck the most with Netizens, had to do with what Mustard said about his experience with women who have suffered from sexual assault:

“I just want you to know that in our experience, women who have been sexually assaulted before, often pretend that it is happening again to get attention and relive the excitement and thrill of that experience.”

One Redditor made a thoughtful critique of situations and mindsets such as this:

Of course, there are always those who’ll fall into victim blaming, in a much similar vein as the investigators. But, all in all, most people are rightfully outraged on behalf of this couple, the other victims, and overall, how this lack of professionalism is not a rarity, it happens all over the country, and all over the world even.

There is also great police work being done out there. However, American Nightmare proves how damaging unethical law enforcement conduct and poor investigative work can be to the lives of victims who should be supported, not kicked while they are down by those supposed to protect them.