‘It’s the thought that counts’: Blind husband’s act of kindness causes literal NSFW drama for wife

Working from home — no other three-word phrase encapsulates so many of our most mortifying moments. The path to finding the perfect blend of your private and professional lives is one filled with painful bumps, as Zoom calls can easily become beacons of excruciating embarrassment. Well, at least for the person suffering from it. For everyone else, they’re top-tier, gold-standard cringe comedy.

And it turns out these hilarious work from home hiccups can even come about with the best of intentions. Specifically, a thoughtful husband bringing his wife a cup of coffee in time for her important meeting. The only thing is that, in this case, the sight-impaired spouse accidentally made the beverage in a mug from one of the couple’s “edgy humor” collection rather than the preferred “not going to give your boss a stroke” range.

As the woman explains in her TikTok video, despite her partner’s kindness, her conference call became an incredibly tense affair as she had to make sure she was holding her coffee mug “really weird” to obscure the message written across it. “Now, in no way did he do this on purpose, he’s completely blind, so he didn’t know he handed me a floral cup saying ‘Eat a bag of d*cks.'”

At least those in the comments are being blown away by the husband’s sweet-natured gesture rather than the hilarious mug snafu, with the majority of reactions heaping praise on the coffee-brewing beau for doing something so nice for his wife, even if the end result didn’t turn out as expected. And if you’re wondering what exactly he did when he found out the truth, that has been thankfully revealed. “He laughed pretty hard,” the TikToker admitted.

In what is possibly connected to the rise of employees remaining out of office, global mug sales have skyrocketed since the pandemic, with the worldwide market expected to reach upwards of $44.21 billion by the end of this decade. Sadly, we can only speculate just how much of this figure will be spent on mugs with mature messages, but something tells us that’s a growth industry too.

NSFW cups aside, working from home does have its upsides, of course, as it means you don’t have to intervene when shameless thieves hit up your store or withstand an attack of the Karens.