‘Why is the security guard helping her?’: Wire-cutting thief steals purses from Ross as employee enables the heist

Ever heard the phrase, “I don’t get paid enough for this”? Well, that could be the case for some Ross employees after a literal purse snatcher casually strolled out with stolen goods. Oddly enough, everyone just watched as it happened.

In the partly funny, yet confusing video posted by user @ssoquiche on TikTok, an unknown woman is caught stealing multiple purses from the retail store. With her trusty wire cutter, she’s seen cutting up the protective wires on the rack and adding a new purse to her looted arsenal. Clearly, this pouch-jacker came with one mission: to steal as many bags as possible.

As employees and customers watch as all the drama unfolds, it begs the question, “Why the heck isn’t anyone doing anything?” Especially since one employee simply says, “Just let her go, let her do it,” telling her co-worker not to resist.

Well, according to the University of Southern California’s Department of Public Safety, the first step in dealing with robbers and shoplifters is to remain calm. A commenter named Ashby (@bubblyal92) echoes this warning. “I’ve worked retail for years and they always say do not hinder them exiting,” they replied.

It’s also important to note that the thief does have something resembling a weapon in her hand, and there’s no telling what reaction could occur if she’s confronted. So, as hilarious as the video might be, everyone in the store approached the situation the right way.

With just a hoodie and a pair of sunglasses to mask her appearance, it’s almost certain the security cameras in the store have already done their job. But still, what we’d like to know is… why so many purses, lady?