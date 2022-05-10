Jessica Biel, star of the Hulu true-crime limited series Candy, admitted her curly hairstyle in the show resembles that of her husband, Justin Timberlake, from his NSYNC days.

“I think everybody kind of had that vibe, at one point. I look at myself like that, I see my grandmother, I see my husband’s grandmother, I see my friend’s mother in the ’80s, I mean it’s crazy!” Biel told Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night.

When Kimmel pulled up a throwback picture of Timberlake sporting a similar curl-headed look, he asked her, “Do you see this guy at all?”

Biel admitted, “Yeah,” as uproarious applause erupted. “C’mon, he’s a trendy dude,” she added.

Candy is the true-crime story of what appeared to be an idyllic suburban life on the surface that had a dark secret underneath it. The limited series is based on the real-life story of Candy Montgomery, who transformed from an unassuming mom to an ax-murderer when she killed the wife of her lover, Betty Gore, on Friday the 13th, in June 1980.

The story was previously adapted into a 1990 made-for-TV movie, called A Killing in a Small Town, starring Barbara Hershey.

Biel taking on the role of a cold-blooded killer is certainly much different from the usual types of characters she plays, having first garnered recognition in the TV family drama 7th Heaven beginning in the 1990s.

The first episode of Candy aired on Hulu on Monday, with four subsequent episodes hitting the streaming service Tues-Fri.