Jonathan Majors reveals the true meaning of ‘Quantumania’ in new ‘Ant-Man 3’ featurette

The clock is counting down to the fifth Phase of the MCU and the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania next week, and it’s easy to grasp the stakes. For the first time, we’ll see the smallest Avenger face off with one of the biggest threats the comic book team ever faced, the time-traveling world conqueror from Earth’s distant future: Kang.

But according to star Jonathan Majors, who portrays Kang in the third Ant-Man film, this isn’t just a David and Goliath story. Nor is it solely about the quantum realm. It has more to do with a dimension that the 30th-century warlord is intimately familiar with — Time.

“I think the film is ultimately about how time plays within our relationship, love, friendship, legacy. This is it. People are going to lose their minds,” says Majors in Marvel’s brand new Quantumania featurette.

It’s already apparent from preceding trailers that family will be one of the major factors in Quantumania. After Endgame the Lang/Pym/Van Dyne family seems to be finally coming together as a unit, but their upcoming trip to the Quantum Realm seems like it will bring out more than a few skeletons from their sub-atomic closets. The film seems to reveal secrets that Janet Van Dyne has been keeping since her return from the Quantum Realm and the revelation may just affect the relationship between Scott, Janet, and Cassie.

However, majors is the first to reveal that time will be an even bigger factor if the latest installment of the franchise. Obviously we first meet Kang’s future self, “He Who Remains,” in Loki after many centuries have passed, but Majors’ reveal indicate that time travel may be as important to Phase Five as it was to Avengers: Endgame.

Whatever the case proves to be, fans will finally begin to get answers when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters next Friday, Feb. 17.