‘Ant-Man’ enthusiasts concoct a suitable outcome for a fight that’s unfairly one-sided on paper

The premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania looms ever closer, as does the return of the rather intimidating presence of Kang. With the big bad of the Multiverse Saga to hit the big screen for the first time, fans are wondering how a fight between Ant-Man, hardly the strongest Avenger, and a character whose variants have conquered universes, will play out. As per usual, fans have their theories.

It would seem that we cannot be happy with just waiting to see how a movie turns out these days, especially when it comes to superhero movies. Speculating what will happen has become one of the fans’ biggest hobbies after watching the films themselves, leading to numerous online debates occurring across social media. We love to put our own opinions out there in the hope that, should we be proved correct, we get to smugly say “I told you so” to the people on the other side of our screens.

In this case, fans are wondering how on Earth, or in this specific case, how in the quantum realm, is Ant-Man meant to take on the foreboding and powerful character of Kang in Marvel’s next movie. We all had our theories that Thanos could have easily been deleted if Scott simply shrunk down and went inside his ear and then got big and exploded his scull from the inside out, which would have been a fairly disgusting way to end the mad Titan. Is that something that could possibly come into play here? Somehow we don’t think so.

One fan reaches out to others on Reddit to ask them, “with such a disparity in powers, what would be a satisfying outcome to this fight?” and the internet responded.

Many foresee that no matter the outcome of the fight, Kang is going to escape, which feels like it needs to happen to set up the rest of phase five.

Another theory states that this time Scott will remain trapped in the quantum realm, maybe as a sacrifice or maybe as a prisoner.

Some see a plot point from Avengers: Infinity Wars possibly coming into play here.

Many feel that Kang has to win in order for us to believe him to be a credible threat.

And we could go down the whole mentor sacrifices himself to save his protégé route.

Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet van Dyne may have a larger role to play in all of this, but no matter what they do, fans think Kang will always end up escaping.

And of course, we cannot leave a speculation list without the classic.

It appears that many do not have faith that Ant-Man could defeat Kang with many predicting that he wouldn’t win against him and that outside forces will likely be needed to make it out alive. Though, there is also plenty of speculation that Ant-Man may not make it out of this… so who knows.