JonTron Trends After Comments On Dr. Fauci Controversy

Infamous YouTuber JonTron is no stranger to controversy as a simple google or social media search will provide. Everything from leaving Game Grumps to harsh opinions that cost him several followers via various platforms; he’s not known for keeping his thoughts to himself.

Today, in a tweet featuring a series of images, JonTron posted “Just trust the science, Bro!!!” with a few headlines and information snippets from an article regarding Anthony Fauci’s alleged experiments on Beagle puppies.

Of course, there is long-standing (rightfully so) disdain against any company or entity that tests on animals, so the idea of people being outraged in itself isn’t strange. What people did find odd was JonTron’s statement about posting the images, and many questioned his motives and the validity of what claims he was trying to make.

JonTron began trending pretty quickly, and the comments as replies to his tweet ranged in everything from support to some being completely baffled trying to find the connecting point.

You can criticise Fauci for this sure, its fucked if true. But how does this actually disprove any of the scientific advice he's put forward regarding covid? — DoctorDisco (@BusterferJ) October 25, 2021

This user notes that it’s messed up if true but is trying to find the connection between it and what he’s saying about covid.

So JonTron is a Q now? It's true what they say… Never meet your heroes. — ThirteenSoft (@trush0t) October 25, 2021

This user says you just shouldn’t meet your heroes.

Is this unethical and is there plenty of unethical science out there? Yes.



But if this is being used as an anti vax statement. I fail to see the correlation. — Drevis (@Drevistwo) October 25, 2021

Another user just can’t seem to find the correlation.

They were testing the efficacy of a vaccine against sandflies and similar insects on dogs. It was an animal vaccine, how are they *not* supposed to test it on animals. Plus, this was at the University of Georgia, not Africa. Misinformation all over and not a source in sight :/ — 💕 🏳️‍🌈 Your Favorite Roo 🏳️‍🌈 💕 (@RooBoyBryanNSFW) October 25, 2021

This user says there’s misinformation everywhere and no sources in JonTron’s Tweet to his followers. This user went on to speak with several others and re-state their initial comment noting that the vaccine in question here was for animals and humans.

And as a follow up to my first tweet, I was wrong, it's not a vaccine specifically for animals, but rather both animals and humans. — 💕 🏳️‍🌈 Your Favorite Roo 🏳️‍🌈 💕 (@RooBoyBryanNSFW) October 25, 2021

After one response called JonTron ignorant for only now realizing that animal testing was a problem, he replied with another claim against Fauci.

Finally, this Tweet used the thread to highlight a worthy cause; Beagle Freedom which tries to rescue the dogs from labs.

It's super sad. Great dogs @beaglefreedom tries to rescue them from labs. I had a beagle from a shelter and he was my best pal. pic.twitter.com/VYKBHZGrVD — Mike B (@NizmoMike) October 25, 2021

No matter what statement JonTron was trying to make, it seems that it’s hard to find the point with all of the grey areas and seemingly disconnected information being put together here.