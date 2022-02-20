Jordan Peele teases viral video inspiration for ‘Nope’

The enthralling trailer for Jordan Peele’s Nope officially debuted during the Super Bowl, and eagle-eyed viewers have been dissecting tidbits from the 2-minute clip ever since. Subsequently, the horror aficionado filmmaker himself has taken to Twitter to tease part of the inspiration for his latest movie.

On Friday, Peele tweeted a video of a recent viral news broadcast to his account, and captioned the post with, #NOPEMOVIE.” The aforementioned broadcast, posted only 4 days ago, was originally from The Today Show, and showed a flock of birds mysteriously plummeting to the ground. The reason behind the sudden event remains uncertain, though the video states that experts believe the yellow-headed blackbirds could have rapidly been attempting to escape something more predatory.

The recent tweet from the director has further aided speculation by fans in regards to the film’s bizarre title. Some believe that “Nope” is an acronym for “Not of Planet Earth,” and the internet has been buzzing ever since. Now, fans are wholeheartedly convinced that aliens are the inspiration behind Peele’s newest project, which would certainly explain why birds are falling out of the sky to escape a terrifying being above.

Nope stars Daniel Kaluuya (who first worked with Peele on the Oscar-winning Get Out), Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead, Minari), and Keke Palmer (Hustlers) as the film’s leading trio. We’ll see how “predatory” these otherworldly beings are in Peele’s upcoming thriller when the film debuts in theaters on July 22.