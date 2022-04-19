Josh Brolin reveals whether he’d ever want to return as Thanos

Avengers: Endgame concluded the story of one of the MCU’s most iconic villains Thanos, but actor Josh Brolin is still pondering the possibility of whether he’d ever return to the role.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle Show, Brolin explained his experience with the character which wasn’t meant to be more than a cameo before cementing his importance in the MCU.

“The whole Thanos character, it was more of a cameo and they liked the character so much. They had never felt like they had a villain that was substantial enough for what they were creating and then I think they felt like they found it and then there were two movies that kind of revolved around it. It was a lot of fun and it worked out for them very nicely.”

Brolin was asked whether or not he’d be interested in coming back as Thanos for a future MCU movie which he responded by explaining that he’d be interested, but doesn’t see it being likely.

“They have their own trajectory that they’re worrying about and if they want me to do it, I would do it I’m sure, but I don’t know what they’re thinking.”

The MCU looks to have moved past Thanos as a villain, but a potential cameo could make sense in the Eternals series as they explore other teams of Eternals which includes Thanos’ brother Eros.

While it is promising to hear Brolin is happy to make a return, right now, it doesn’t look like Brolin will be back nor has anything of the sort been hinted at in newer MCU projects. Seems like it really was the endgame.