Joy Behar suffered from a fall in front of the live studio audience during Thursday’s episode of The View, but thankfully, all that appears to have been bruised is the panel co-host’s ego.

According to the New York Post, Behar was just walking out onstage at the start of the show but took a tumble just before reaching her seat. But because the show airs live, cameras caught the 79-year-old “face-planting” on the stage, and the awkward moment was inadvertently broadcast across the entire country.

Behar’s co-hosts Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin could both be heard audibly gasping as the moment unfolded and quickly rushed to help her to her feet, along with moderator Whoopi Goldberg — who has returned to the talk show following her suspension earlier this month. Eventually, Behar managed to get back to her feet with the help of Haines, Hostin, and a production assistant who had also rushed onstage to help.

“Let me tell you, these chairs are dangerous,” joked Hostin when it became clear that Behar was uninjured. “These chairs move,” added Goldberg. “When you touch them, you’re on the ground.” Hostin likewise added that it’s “happened to all of us.”

“Twenty-five years, that has never happened. Who do I sue?!” quipped Behar as she finally sat down at the table, joking that her husband was probably at home laughing.

However, before continuing on with the show as normal, she also used the incident as a teaching moment, particularly in the wake of the untimely death of Bob Saget, who is believed to have died following a slip-and-fall accident.

“The main thing, just to talk seriously, when Bob Saget fell, he died,” Behar explained. “If you hit your head, and you feel dizzy, or you have blurred vision, or you feel like you want to go to sleep, go to the doctor. Because that will kill you.”