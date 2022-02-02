Co-host of The View, Whoopi Goldberg, has been suspended from appearing on the show after comments made about the Holocaust on Monday’s episode.

During the episode, the panel discussed the banning of Pultizer Prize-winning graphic novel ‘Maus’ in a Tennessee school district. During this segment, Goldberg said that the Holocaust wasn’t about race but rather “man’s inhumanity to man”.

The comment immediately drew pushback from other panelists before the community voiced their disapproval of what was said.

While Goldberg did later come out with an apology for her comments, CNN reporter Oliver Darcy shared to social media a note from ABC News president Kim Godwin that was sent to staff calling Goldberg’s comments “misinformed, upsetting and hurtful”. Also revealing that The View star would be suspended for two weeks, effective immediately.

“These decisions are never easy, but necessary. Just last week I noted that the culture at ABC News is one that is driven, kind, inclusive, respectful, and transparent. Whoopi’s comments do not align with those values. It was important that Whoopi had a chance to address her comments on the show today where she made them and have an educational conversation with Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League.” Via Oliver Darcy

Here’s the full note that ABC News president Kim Godwin sent staffers tonight about @WhoopiGoldberg. She said such decisions “are never easy, but necessary.”



“Words matter and we must be cognizant of the impact our words have." pic.twitter.com/vMK5kSPAmj — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) February 2, 2022

The internal email was closed out with the statement that would later be shared to social media regarding Goldberg’s suspension that explains that she has been asked to time her time reflecting and learning about the impact her comments had.

You can listen to part of Goldberg’s conversation on today’s episode of The View below.