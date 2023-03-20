Of all the places in the United States you could describe as weird, Florida just may top the list. It has weird elections, weird criminals, weird laws, and now author Judy Blume has come out against a proposed bill that would ban period pondering.

For those unaware, the 85-year-old Blume is the writer of the well-known Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. The 1970 coming-of-age story follows a young girl as she explores topics like faith, sex, and the concept of menstruation, and the first-ever film adaptation is set for later next month. A presently proposed bill in the Florida State Legislature would ban young people from discussing menstrual cycles before the sixth grade, and Blume invoked her classic character to express heartbreak about the idea.

In responses as of this story’s filing, most people agree with Blume’s sentiment about the so-far-unapproved policy. There are some critics saying it is up to parents to discuss the topic when and if they choose to and another fan of Blume wonders if the coming film adaptation, which they are anxiously looking forward to, will somehow not see the light of day in the sunshine state in April.

Wonder if Florida will release the movie – which I’m anxiously looking forward to. — Andrea Marie (@DaniPayson) March 19, 2023

The proposed legislation goes against the advice of medical providers who say adults should talk to children about changes in their bodies before they occur. As well, though first periods can take place between 10 and 15 years of age, they can also begin in girls as young as nine. During hearings on the legislation, author and Republican state Rep. Stan McClain confirmed those who this happens to would still be banned from discussing it with anyone at school until the sixth grade. For another fan of Blume, the best way around something like this is making sure as many people as possible end up going to see the coming film adaptation.

If there’s a fund to get kids in FL to see this movie for free, I’d donate. @judyblume, all of your books have been wildly important to me and giving others the opportunity to benefit would be amazing. — Meh. (@HeyItsHigbe) March 19, 2023

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret opens in theaters April 28, starring Abby Fortson and Rachel McAdams.