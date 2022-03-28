As the internet continues to discuss and dissect the moment actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, the latter is now trending online, with many voicing their support for Rock.

Over on Twitter, the topic “Kudos to Chris Rock” is currently trending and features a multitude of users expressing their respect for Rock for not retaliating against Smith on live television.

One user was incredibly passionate when describing the altercation and insisted that while Rock made the joke in poor taste, the response from Smith was blatant assault and gave kudos to Chris Rock for how he handled the situation.

For anyone saying "Will Smith stood up for his wife" – FUCK THAT. This was completely unhinged and a scary response to a joke. This is assault. Even if the joke was in poor taste, you don't respond like THIS. Kudos to Chris Rock for not responding in kind. #Oscars #Oscars2022 https://t.co/eP4W8m1JAU — A.J. (@Trust_Progress) March 28, 2022

Another user applauded Chris Rock for his professionalism and how much class he showed in response to the hit.

Chris Rock showed integrity and professionalism on stage as he always does. Will Smith showed a lack of respect to another performer on stage And worse showed the world how not to resolve Conflict Kudos to Chris Rock showing class. total loss of respect to Will Smith no class. — Robert Cooper (@rwcoopercpa) March 28, 2022

Another user praised Chris Rock for “keeping it together” and for not answering Smith’s slap with violence, and demanding Smith apologize directly to Rock.

Kudos to Chris Rock for keeping it together, not responding to violence with violence, and going on with the show so not to ruin the entire thing for those deserving members #embarrassing @chrisrock Smith owes Chris a huge, sincere apology pic.twitter.com/ppCBuF5pTj — BGSU Lady😷 (@BGSULady) March 28, 2022

On the other side, Smith’s backlash is enormous, with many calling for the King Richard star to have his Oscar revoked in the aftermath of the situation.

Will Smith should lose his Oscar. The world watched him assault someone and then get an award. That's crazy!!! Kudos to Chris Rock, I've always been a fan of his. He's a class act. — Vivian 🇺🇲 ♓ (@SnookiLoveDolls) March 28, 2022

Will Smith should lose his Oscar. He’s an idiot. A classless wannabe gangsta. @TheAcademy, stop being hypocrites. Kudos to Chris Rock for being a gentleman and a professional. #boycottwillsmith — X-MT (@imvcapital) March 28, 2022

I adored King Richard – I thought it was an incredible movie & performance. But Will Smith should have been escorted out & stripped of his Oscar for his act of violence. Love is not an excuse for violence. Violence is not proof of love. It’s proof of toxicity. — Nelle Andrew (@Nelle_Andrew) March 28, 2022

The altercation occurred after Chris Rock joked about Jada Pinkett Smith starring in a sequel to “G.I. Jane” that resulted in Smith walking up to the stage, slapping Rock, returning to his seat, and then proclaiming: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f–cking mouth!”

While it’s been reported that Chris Rock has refused to file a police report against Will Smith, the overwhelming response all over the internet certainly speaks volumes. And despite Smith offering an apology to The Academy, he never directly apologized to Rock himself, prompting many to show their support for the comedian.