Chris Rock declines to file a police report after Will Smith slap

Chris Rock has reportedly declined to file a police report against Will Smith after the Oscar winner slapped the comedian on stage after making a joke at the expense of Jada Pinkett-Smith.

The Los Angeles Police Department reportedly told Variety that Rock did not want to file a police report against Smith, but would be able to pursue one at a later date if he wanted to.

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. “If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

The slap seen around the world came after Rock compared Pinkett-Smith’s bald head to the 1997 Demi Moore flick G. I. Jane, where the actress famously sported a shaved head.

“G.I. Jane 2! Can’t wait to see it!” Rock said before Smith stormed the stage.

Once Smith returned to his seat, he yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out your fucking mouth” twice at Rock, as the entire Dolby Theatre watched in shocked silence.

Later that night, Smith took to the stage again to accept his first Best Actor Oscar for his performance in King Richard, and gave an emotionally charged speech that saw him apologize to those in attendance.

“I want to be an ambassador of that kind of love, and care, and concern,” Smith said.

“I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees.”

In the wake of the slap, Smith took to Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry to help him calm down. Meanwhile, people on Twitter have been inundating the wrong Will Smith with complaints of his behavior.