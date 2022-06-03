Kylie Jenner getting in on Instagram swimsuit season celebrating ‘lake life’

After MCU star Brie Larson shared her appealing swimsuit photo to Instagram just a few days ago, Kylie Jenner has decided to join the trend by uploading her own stunning swimsuit photos on social media.

The changing of the seasons has begun, as spring takes a back seat for summer — which means the bathing suit photos are gaining traction. Now, the Kylie Cosmetics founder herself is getting in on the Instagram swimsuit action, much to the delight of her devoted followers.

The aforementioned photos, which can be seen below, were uploaded on her Instagram and showcase Jenner in a glistening silver swimsuit while a gorgeous mountainous background is shown in the distance. The caption “Lake life,” was written in the post’s caption.

Ahead of the summertime photos, Jenner and her partner Travis Scott welcomed their second child into the world back in February. Months later, the notable model is rocking the beaming swimsuit while tubing and enjoying the sun with several friends.

The 24-year-old model and businesswoman currently stands as the second most-followed person on Instagram — behind footballer Cristiano Ronaldo — and constantly captures the attention of her followers on the daily. And although Jenner relishes in this achievement, a petition from last year actually pushed for the popular Kardashian to be removed from Instagram for good.

Nevertheless, Jenner continues to marvel in the success of her own makeup brand and the massive amount of adoration that she receives from her Instagram followers — especially when sporting a dazzling metallic swimsuit.