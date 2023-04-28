Latest DC News: James Gunn shows off comic book knowledge as fans wrestle with Ezra Miller’s history ahead of ‘The Flash’s release

Its a fine day to be a DC fan. In a bit of fantastic news it sounds like The Flash is actually going to live up to the hype. With the movie poised to be something great, James Gunn has been able to take a step back from hyping the movie online, and instead has returned to connecting with fans on social media. The director has been chatting with fans on Twitter and has confirmed that a Peacemaker favorite will be returning, one way or another. His casual back-and-forth online may have dropped a clue to another less revered super’s debut in his DCEU, but as always the director is a man a man of few characters. With The Flash so close to premiering, fans are still trying to figure out if the movie is worth the price of entry. While some are getting caught up on Ezra Miller’s problematic streak over the past few years (the struggle with mental health is very real) other are still trying to figure out how two Batmans (Batmen?) can possibly appear in the same movie.

James Gunn knows more about DC than most fans will ever forget

James Gunn continues to prove that the future of DC is in very capable hands. The incredibly online director is constantly reassuring fans — when he isn’t fighting with them — about his deep-seated knowledge of everything DC. The director had a pleasant Twitter exchange with one user around Arrowverse mainstay, Firestorm. The pyrokinetic hero may frequently fly under the mainstream fandoms radar, but DC loyalists were overjoyed to see his regular appearances in The Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow. With Gunn’s predilection for obscure heroes, and his unwavering desire to take the DCEU to heights its predecessor never dreamed of, there is a real chance that the nuclear-pyrokinetic super could find his way to the big screen sometime soon, though Gunn didn’t confirm or deny his possible entry.

Gunn confirms the return of a Peacemaker favorite

While Gunn may not be willing to confirm Firestorms debut in the DCEU, the director has confirmed that Peacemaker fan favorite Vigilante will be making a return in the series second season. The sociopath quickly won fan’s hearts with his upbeat delivery, somehow-adorable menacing, and absolute misunderstanding of social mores, so its no wonder fans were interested in whether or not the crimefighting oddball would return. We are left scratching our heads, however, as a spinoff starring Viola Davis as Amanda “The Wall” Waller — creatively titled, Waller— started production back in 2022 will certainly feature a slew of Peacemaker regulars.

You really have to write for the lowest common denominator

We mentioned yesterday that fans were struggling with the two incarnations of Batman that appeared in The Flash, but even we didn’t think people were actually confused by the duality of Bats. Some hapless Redditors are apparently struggling with the two Batmen appearing in one film, and have somehow managed to convince themselves that Keaton is just an older version of Affleck. It seems the presences of two Barrys isn’t enough to prove to some movie laymen that the multiverse is to blame, which doesn’t exactly bode well for The Flash as far as a casual audience is concerned. Its not the first time travel through the multiverse has stumped audience members; Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness suffered in a similar way, albeit it was actor Benedict Wong who voiced confusion over that one. We’re sure once fans have the chance to see the movie for themselves, they’ll understand the subtle nuances of banana-pants comic book storylines, but for now, let’s just be thankful for the patience of these fine internet users.

Fans still torn on Ezra Miller’s sordid history

In the last few weeks before The Flash‘s premier, fans have taken to social media to discuss the controversy surrounding the film. While the first reactions are that the movie sets a new gold standard for super hero movies — one would hope it could, considering it spent 10 years in development limbo— Ezra Miller’s contentious background has some fans leery of supporting their work. Conversations ranged from users being totally oblivious to Miller’s sordid history, or those that didn’t care about his misdeeds, to others frustrated by Warner Bros nonchalance about the charges, but still willing to support the film for Michael Keaton.

WB has worked hard to keep Miller out of the spotlight after their trouble with the law, and it seems its hard work has paid off. Hopefully Warner Brothers can find a way to reconcile its well-lined pockets with the will its fans after The Flash rocks the superhero world when it hits theatres on June 16.